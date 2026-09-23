NPPF’s Nu 74B Portfolio: Where the Pension Fund Invests

The National Pension and Provident Fund (NPPF) has reported an investment portfolio of Nu 74.02 billion, spanning across five asset categories-tem deposits, loans, bonds, real estate and equity-with term deposits and loans accounting for the largest shares of its investments.

According to figures released by NPPF, term deposits amounted to Nu 23.484 billion, followed by loans at Nu 23.455 billion. Bonds accounted for Nu 10.407 billion, while real estate and equity investments stood at Nu 8.376 billion and Nu 7.299 billion, respectively.

The figures highlight the importance of interest-generating investments in NPPF’s portfolio, with term deposits and loans together representing a substantial share of the reported investments. However, the five category figures add up to approximately Nu 73.02 billion, which is about Nu 1 billion less than the reported total of Nu 74.02 billion.

Based on the combined value of the five categories, term deposits accounted for approximately 32.2 percent of the listed investments. These deposits generally provide interest income over an agreed period and are commonly used by institutional investors to preserve capital and manage liquidity. For a pension fund, term deposits can provide relatively predictable income, which may support the management of long-term financial obligations.

However, the portfolio figures do not provide details on the maturity periods, interest rates or financial institutions holding the deposits. These details would be necessary to assess the returns and risks associated with the allocation.

Loans take up the second-largest investment category, with the lending portfolio represented approximately at 32.1 percent of the combined value of the five listed categories. The allocation highlights the role of lending activities in NPPF’s investment portfolio, generating interest income and contributing to investment returns. However, their performance depends on factors such as repayment capacity, interest rates, loan quality and the risk of defaults.

The portfolio information does not provide a breakdown of the loans by borrower, sector or loan type. It also does not disclose repayment performance or the level of non-performing loans. Without these details, the size of the lending portfolio alone does not indicate its profitability or risk exposure.

NPPF’s bond investments amounted to Nu 10,406.95 million, representing approximately 14.3 percent of the five listed investment categories. Bonds generally provide income through contractual interest payments and repayment of principal according to their terms. They can support income generation and diversification within a pension fund’s investment strategy. However, bond returns and risks depend on the type of instrument, issuer, maturity and interest rate.

However, the figures do not identify the issuers or types of bonds held by NPPF. They also do not provide information on yields, maturity periods or the market value of individual holdings.

Real estate investments stood at Nu 8,375.55 million, accounting for approximately 11.5 percent of the combined value of the five categories. Property investments may generate rental income and long-term capital appreciation. However, returns depend on property values, occupancy rates, maintenance costs and broader market conditions. The portfolio figures also do not indicate the properties held by NPPF, their occupancy levels or the income generated from these investments.

Equity investments amounted to Nu 7,299.36 million, representing approximately 10 percent of the listed categories. These investments provide exposure to the performance of companies and financial markets. Returns may come from dividends and changes in the market value of shares. Unlike term deposits and many bonds, equity returns are generally more variable and can be affected by market movements and company performance.

The published information too does not provide details of NPPF’s equity holdings, dividend income or investment gains and losses.

NPPF’s investment portfolio is central to its role in managing pension and provident fund assets.

The allocation across five asset categories indicates that the fund distributes capital across different types of investments rather than relying on a single asset class. Such diversification can help balance income generation, capital preservation and investment risk.

However, the distribution of assets should not be confused with investment performance. A portfolio’s financial health also depends on its returns, costs, liquidity and ability to meet future obligations. For NPPF, investment performance is particularly important because returns contribute to the fund’s capacity to meet pension and provident fund obligations to members and beneficiaries.

The available figures provide information on the size of the investment categories, but do not establish the fund’s overall profitability, investment returns or financial sustainability.

Meanwhile, NPPF serves members through five locations in Bhutan: Thimphu, Mongar, Phuentsholing, Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar.

Its investment activities form part of the broader financial management of pension and provident fund assets, making the performance and governance of its investments relevant to members and the wider financial sector.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu