Not addressing NPL issues could destabilize banking systems: ADB

Bhutan is poised to inject Nu 2B in financial institutions to address NPL issues and challenges

According to the recent report released by Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Non-Performing Loan (NPL), the NPL has high potential risks for Asia’s financial system resulting in higher NPL destabilizing banking systems.

It comes in the backdrop of the Finance Minister, Lekey Dorji stating that approximately Nu 2 billion (B) has been earmarked separately to inject into Financial Institutions (FIs) in Bhutan.

Additionally, the Finance Minister mentioned that through the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) budget, the government aims to address challenges related to NPLs across all sectors nationwide.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the government and the central bank are actively working on these issues. He noted that the central bank has implemented various solutions, including loan deferment, restructuring, and extending loan repayment periods from 5 years to 10 or 15 years, among others.

Retrieving on the risks of NPL in Asia region, the report highlighted that if global interest rates stay higher for longer than anticipated, there will be a growing burden on debt servicing costs of the public sector and raise refinancing and solvency risks of vulnerable companies in the private sector, which could translate into worsening asset quality in the financial sector.

“The rise in NPLs in some countries in Asia and the Pacific could destabilize banking sectors and impede economic recovery efforts unless managed effectively,” the report stated.

To stabilize the banking system, according to ADB, a pre-emptive action, including advancing international financial architecture for fairer debt resolution and developing a robust NPL trading market could help address these challenges.

“Such a market would mobilize private capital to relieve banks of distressed assets,” ADB stated, NPL transaction platforms are crucial in this context as they connect sellers with a broader range of buyers and mitigate information asymmetries. These platforms act as data warehouses, ensuring the use of standardized and validated data, thus fostering transparency.

The development of NPL transaction platforms could be a key solution to these challenges by addressing market failures through improved transparency, fostering wider investor participation, and enhancing market liquidity.

Similarly, the ADB stated that it is also importance to establish a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework that defines the roles, responsibilities, and rights of various stakeholders, including investors, creditors, and borrowers, cannot be overemphasized.

“The framework should provide clarity in the definition and classification of NPLs, and it should also address critical aspects such as ownership rights and transferability, enforcement mechanisms, and incentives required to facilitate trading within the market, the report stated,” the report stated.

For instance, the report also highlighted that while specialized laws are enacted to address this issue, it should also try to resolve issues that may arise due to conflicts with existing laws and regulations.

Such a framework ensures not only the smooth functioning of NPL trading but also safeguards against potential legal conflicts and uncertainties that could hinder the effectiveness of trading, according to the ADB.

Meanwhile, the global financial landscape has faced significant challenges due to multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These events have disrupted economies and contributed to global monetary tightening as central banks reacted to sharp inflation increases caused by higher energy and food prices, alongside supply chain issues as COVID-19 restrictions eased, according to the ADB’s report.

Similarly, the economic stress in China, particularly within its property market has further fueled global uncertainty. “This environment has been exacerbated by higher debt levels in many countries, increased lending rates, a strong US dollar, weaker real estate markets, and deteriorating credit quality,” the report stated.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu