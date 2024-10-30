Nobel Peace Laureate says world can learn from Bhutan

If, for two weeks, there is no war, we can ensure education for every child, says Satyarthi

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called on wealthy nations to invest in Bhutan’s education system, emphasizing the country’s pioneering role in providing free education at primary and secondary levels. Speaking at the inaugural of the Jigme Singye Wangchuck lecture series, “Wisdom for the Future,” at the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB), earlier this week, Satyarthi stated that if rich nations invested in Bhutan, “it will help bring a future filled with wisdom and compassion.” “Bhutan is the best place to cultivate a new culture of compassion through education.”

Article 9, Section 16 of Bhutan’s Constitution states: “The State shall provide free education to all children of school going age up to tenth standard and ensure that technical and professional education is made generally available and that higher education is equally accessible to all on the basis of merit.”

Meanwhile, the Nobel Peace Laureate congratulated the government of Bhutan, especially His Majesty The King, for achieving a milestone. “Even richer countries and the largest democratic nations are unable to implement free education for both primary and secondary. But you did it,” he said, adding that the world can learn a lot from Bhutan.

He described Bhutan as a rapidly growing nation driven by aspiration, encouraging all to harness this potential. “Aspiration is a tremendous force, and when you dream of becoming a great country, you will do it, and you have that good quality. What is needed in today’s world is to prioritize certain things, particularly investment in education,” he said, adding that Bhutan is the liberty of proof; “you are proving that happiness can be possible and it can go hand in hand with other principles.”

He highlighted the intersection of happiness and technology, stating, “If economy is driven by the principle of happiness, Bhutan has built a model where inclusivity, equity, and sustainability coexist,” adding that this is something that is happening here in Bhutan, and Bhutan is a laboratory for a new experiment where technology, economy, good government, sustainability, development, and culture go hand in hand to make the world a better place.

During his address, Satyarthi also highlighted the urgent need for equitable access to education across the world. He said that education is fundamental to building a future rooted in wisdom and compassion and must create an environment and culture to guarantee this right to learn in the form of the right to education.

He reiterated the urgent need to support 250 million people worldwide who remain out of school. “We are talking, remembering, and committing to support 250 million children who are not in school today and those 250 million who lost opportunities and denial of all.” Many of these children are forced into child labor, slavery, and are victims of child trafficking, thus losing their childhood and freedom in factories, mines, prostitute’s houses, and other exploitative situations.

“Education is the biggest liberator,” he said, adding that it empowers individuals to overcome poverty, injustices, deprivation and discrimination, and social evils. He noted that the right to education is foundational to all other rights, stating, “Good quality, inclusive, and free public education can pave the way for a better future for humanity.”

Sakyarthi shared that wars and conflict posed serious threats to education. “From 250 million children, most of them are from countries facing serious conflict and wars,” he said, adding, “We cannot ignore this when we say education for all and the goals of the Sustainable Development Goal for 2030 cannot be achieved if we do not address these issues.”

“150 countries have enshrined the right to education in their constitutions, which is great news, but we cannot achieve it without global political will, and we need to have a sense of responsibility towards children to ensure free education and freedom for children,” he stated.

Satyarthi highlighted a recent UNESCO report indicating that an additional USD 100 billion in annual expenditure is required to meet global educational sustainability goals. He pointed out this is less than two weeks of global military expenditure. If, for two weeks, there is no war, “we can ensure education for every child.”

Reflecting on his campaign against the exploitation of children and young people and for the right of all children to education, he said: “I had one simple slogan: education for liberation and liberation for education.” He also said that the rights to education and freedom are two important pillars that uphold the right to live with dignity, reiterating that “education is the biggest liberator.”

Additionally, he said that the world possesses the resources to create a sustainable and peaceful future, “yet we fail to harness them effectively.” . “Education is the key to unlocking opportunities and fostering justice and peace in society.”

He also expressed concern about growing indifference to global conflicts. “People seem indifferent to what is happening in Gaza and Israel, and in Russia and Ukraine. The UN is doing its best to advocate for action, but does the United Nations still have the power to ensure that people listen to their calls? This is not happening. Therefore, we must empower society and build it based on new thinking and innovative approaches to education.”

Kailash Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his “struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.” He stands as a global thought leader and is founder of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion. His dedication to social reform is unmatched, with fearless and persistent advocacy that has driven landmark legislation worldwide to eliminate violence against the powerless.

Inspired by the vision and lifelong contributions of His Majesty the Fourth King, JSW focuses on interdisciplinary programs and research in Gross National Happiness (GNH), sustainability, and law. Building on this foundation, the college launched the Inaugural Paro Forum on Climate Justice for Happiness and established the Climate Change and Environmental Law Centre in 2023.

This year the College marked a new milestone: the launch of the Second Paro Forum on Water Management and Climate Change, along with the introduction of LLM and MLS programs in Climate Change and Environmental Law.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu