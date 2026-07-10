No Plans to Rebuild Amochhu Temporary Shelter in Phuentsholing

The government has no plans to renovate, rebuild or replace the Amochhu Temporary Shelter (ATS) in Phuentsholing as the shelters were never intended to become permanent, while the structures are now posing increasing flood and fire risks.

This was the respone to a question asked during the 29th Meet the Press on July 3, to Minister for Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), Chandra Bdr. Gurung, who said the ATS was established during the COVID-19 pandemic as a temporary emergency facility and was never intended to become a permanent settlement.

“As the shelters were temporary structures located within the Phuentsholing Township Development Project area, no formal structural engineering assessment has been commissioned,” the minister said.

Instead, regular inspections carried out by the local administration have found that the shelters have deteriorated significantly because of age, prolonged exposure to weather and repeated flooding.

According to the minister, the settlement is also highly vulnerable to seasonal flooding and fire due to its location and the combustible materials used in the construction of the shelters.

The risks became evident in November 2024, when a major fire destroyed 96 temporary housing units. Several adjoining units had to be dismantled to prevent the fire from spreading further, displacing many families and highlighting the settlement’s vulnerability to fire emergencies.

The minister said recurring monsoon flooding has further reinforced concerns that continued occupation of the shelters presents increasing safety risks.

Despite these concerns, the government said there are no plans to renovate or replace the housing.

“The Amochhu Temporary Shelter was established as a temporary emergency facility and was never intended to become a permanent settlement,” the minister said.

Moreover, the minister said the land belongs to Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) and falls within the approved Phuentsholing Township Development Project (PTDP), leaving no plans to renovate or rebuild the temporary shelters.

The government said it will instead continue working with DHI and relevant agencies while ensuring that public safety remains the primary consideration.

Following recent flooding, authorities relocated 46 families whose shelters had become uninhabitable to temporary relief shelters. The government said it continues to engage with the remaining occupants while taking measures to reduce immediate safety risks during the ongoing monsoon.

The shelters were established during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide temporary accommodation. However, many residents have continued living there because of personal and socio-economic circumstances.

Recognising these circumstances, the government said it has adopted a gradual and consultative approach. Since 2024, multiple notices have been issued to residents, including a final three-month notice and subsequent reminders encouraging occupants to vacate the shelters.

Meanwhile, the minister said that relevant authorities are continuing public safety awareness programmes, monitoring conditions at the site and providing emergency assistance whenever required.

The minister said the government’s priority remains protecting lives, particularly as the temporary settlement faces growing risks from seasonal flooding and fire.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu