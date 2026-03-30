No Overcharging Found in Nationwide Fuel Price Surveillance

A nationwide fuel price surveillance exercise has found zero instances of overcharging across the country, reinforcing consumer confidence at a time when recent fuel price revisions have raised concerns about affordability and market fairness.

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA), through its Consumer Protection and Competition Enforcement Division (CPCED), carried out the ad hoc monitoring exercise following the government’s latest adjustment to fuel prices. The initiative focused on verifying compliance among fuel retail outlets (FROs) with the officially notified rates for Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD), with particular emphasis on diesel pricing due to its broader economic impact.

According to the surveillance report, all 73 fuel retail outlets inspected across the country were found to be fully compliant with the approved pricing structure as of March 25. This represents a 100% compliance rate for both petrol and diesel, with no outlet charging above the government-set prices.

The monitoring exercise covered outlets operating under all four authorized fuel distributors, ensuring a comprehensive and representative assessment of pricing practices nationwide.

The official said that compliance includes outlets charging at or below the notified rates, as such practices do not disadvantage consumers. The absence of overcharging is being seen as a positive indicator of strong adherence to regulatory directives within the fuel retail sector.

Fuel prices are a critical component of the national economy, influencing transportation costs, market prices, and the cost of living. Any discrepancy in pricing at the retail level can have a ripple effect across sectors, particularly affecting transport operators, businesses, and households.

In this context, the finding of zero overcharging carries significant weight. It suggests that fuel retailers have promptly implemented the revised pricing directives and are maintaining consistency in pricing across different regions.

The outcome also reflects the effectiveness of regulatory oversight and the responsiveness of fuel outlets in aligning with government policies.

To ensure accuracy and credibility, the CCAA employed a multi-layered data collection and verification methodology. Officials conducted telephone interviews with fuel outlet managers to gather real-time pricing information and cross-checked these details through digital communication platforms, including social media.

In addition, pictorial evidence of fuel price display boards was collected from 30 selected outlets, providing physical verification of the prices being charged at the pump.

All collected data was systematically compiled and compared against the official rates issued by the Department of Trade. This approach allowed authorities to validate pricing information from multiple sources before confirming compliance status.

While no cases of overcharging were detected, the report noted that a small number of outlets were selling diesel at slightly lower rates than the approved price.

Five outlets were identified as charging below the official HSD rate, with variations ranging from Nu 0.35 to Nu 0.48 per unit. Specifically, three outlets were found charging Nu 0.48 less per unit, one outlet at Nu 0.46 less, and another at Nu 0.35 below the approved price.

Authorities emphasized that these instances remain within compliance standards, as undercharging does not place consumers at a disadvantage. Instead, such variations may reflect operational adjustments at the outlet level and have been documented for record-keeping purposes.

Despite the positive findings, the CCAA has underscored the importance of maintaining continuous monitoring to ensure sustained compliance.

The authority has recommended that both routine and ad hoc surveillance exercises be carried out at regular intervals, particularly following future fuel price revisions.

Meanwhile, the CCAA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring transparency in the marketplace, noting that such surveillance efforts will continue to play a key role in maintaining trust and discipline in the sector.

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu