No Election Disputes reported in Thromde Polls; ECB announces Election Petition Period

The Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) has reported that the first phase of the Fourth Local Government Elections in the Dzongkhag Thromdes of Phuentshogling and Thimphu concluded without any election disputes, although two minor election-related incidents were addressed during the electoral process.

According to the ECB, the Dzongkhag Election Dispute Settlement Body (DEDSB) in Chhukha intervened after an incumbent National Assembly Member visited his constituency during the election period. The body directed the Member to immediately leave the area, postpone the constituency visit, and issued a warning to prevent any possible breach of election rules.

In a separate incident in Thimphu Thromde, the Returning Officer sought an explanation from a Thromde Tshogpa candidate who failed to attend a supplementary Common Forum. The candidate’s explanation was reviewed and accepted as satisfactory, and no further action was taken.

Despite a few minor issues during the polling process, the Election Commission reported that the official result declaration on July 16 for the Thromde elections in Phuentshogling and Thimphu proceeded smoothly and in accordance with electoral procedures. Nearly 3,500 voters participated in the two thromdes to elect their Thrompons and Thromde Tshogpa.

Chief Election Commissioner Deki Pema stated, “There were four instances where voters reported that their names were missing from the voter lists at Jungshina and Loselling polling stations. We promptly verified their claims, completed the necessary procedures, and ensured they were able to vote.”

She also highlighted that one key indicator of election quality is the number of spoiled or invalid votes. “There were no spoiled votes recorded at any of the 13 polling stations,” added the chief election commissioner.

Campaign Spending Remained Minimal

The ECB said candidates contesting the Fourth Dzongkhag Thromde Tshogde Elections were permitted to spend up to Nu. 75,000 from their own accounts on election campaigns, in accordance with Sections 7 and 59 of the Public Election Fund Act.

The expenditure limit was introduced to ensure a level playing field while promoting transparency and fairness during the campaign period.

However, campaign spending remained minimal. The Commission noted that only the two Thrompon candidates in Phuentshogling incurred campaign expenses. No campaign expenditure was reported by the Thrompon candidates in Thimphu or by any of the Thromde Tshogpa candidates in either thromde.

ECB Defends Postal Ballot Policy

Responding to requests for broader access to postal voting, the ECB reaffirmed that postal ballot facilities would continue to be provided strictly in accordance with existing electoral laws.

The Commission said expanding postal ballot eligibility could compromise the integrity of the electoral process, noting that postal ballots are comparatively more prone to rejection due to errors in completing ballot documents and delays in delivery.

The ECB also stated that voting outside polling stations makes it more difficult to fully guarantee ballot secrecy and prevent undue influence on voters.

It emphasized that voting in person remains the most secure, reliable, and transparent method of casting ballots, while also strengthening voters’ direct participation in the democratic process. The Commission therefore continues to encourage eligible voters to cast their votes in person whenever possible.

Election Petition Window Open Until July 29

The ECB has informed the public that the election petition period began on 16 July 2026 and will remain open until 5 p.m. on 29 July 2026.

During this period, eligible individuals may file election petitions in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Laws of Bhutan. Any petitions submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu