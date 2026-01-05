No Dzongkhag Left Behind: Push for Inclusive Growth and Equity

The Royal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive and balanced national development, outlining a comprehensive strategy to reduce regional disparities and ensure that no part of the country is left behind. Speaking at the 23rd Meet the Press (MTP) held on December 31, 2025, Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay emphasized that equitable development remains a central priority of the government’s policy agenda as Bhutan prepares to enter a new phase of transformation in 2026.

According to the PM, uneven development across regions poses long-term risks to social cohesion, economic sustainability, and national convergence. To address these challenges, the government has rolled out a series of strategic initiatives aimed at uplifting less-developed areas while improving governance efficiency nationwide. At the heart of these efforts lies the ambitious 10X Vision, a whole-of-government approach designed to enhance productivity, innovation, and service delivery across all sectors and regions.

A key pillar of the 10X Vision is the Royal Civil Service Commission’s (RCSC) flagship reform initiative known as Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy 10 Times (E2B10X). This initiative forms part of the RCSC’s broader Strategic Roadmap spanning from 2025 to 2035 and seeks to fundamentally transform the civil service into a dynamic, results-oriented, and innovation-driven institution.

The PM highlighted that the overarching objective of E2B10X is to prepare the civil service to respond effectively to the evolving needs of the nation while promoting national convergence and supporting sustainable development across all regions. By strengthening institutional capacity and empowering civil servants, the government aims to ensure that policy implementation translates into tangible outcomes at the local level.

Importantly, the E2B10X initiative aligns closely with His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo’s Diamond Strategy, which underscores the importance of building strong institutions, resilient human capital, and forward-looking governance systems. The emphasis on an “enlightened entrepreneurial” civil service reflects a shift away from traditional bureaucratic models toward one that encourages initiative, problem-solving, and innovation in public service delivery.

To operationalize this vision, the RCSC has identified five strategic thrust areas that serve as the foundation of its transformation agenda. These include High Impact Leadership, aimed at cultivating visionary leaders capable of driving regional and national development; a High Performing Workforce, focused on strengthening skills, competencies, and professionalism; Talented Entrepreneurial Professionals, to foster innovation and economic dynamism; Motivated Civil Servants, committed to excellence and public service values; and an Innovative Civil Service, which leverages technology and new ideas to enhance governance outcomes.

The government has already begun implementing major interventions under these thrust areas. Leadership development programs are being strengthened to identify and nurture future leaders from diverse regions, ensuring that local talent is empowered to play a meaningful role in national development. This approach is expected to reduce over-centralization and promote more responsive, region-specific governance.

At the same time, civil service skills frameworks are being updated to reflect contemporary demands. Greater emphasis is being placed on digital literacy, analytical thinking, problem-solving, and customer service skills to ensure that civil servants are equipped to operate effectively in an increasingly complex governance environment. Performance-based management systems are also being introduced to enhance accountability, reward excellence, and improve institutional efficiency across government agencies.

Innovation has emerged as a critical driver of this transformation. The PM noted that innovation labs such as E2B10X function as hubs for experimentation and creative problem-solving, encouraging civil servants to develop context-specific solutions to regional development challenges. These platforms allow ideas to be tested, refined, and scaled, bridging the gap between policy design and practical implementation.

Recognizing that human capital is central to institutional performance, the government is also enhancing civil servant well-being and welfare programs. Improved support systems aim to boost morale, motivation, and retention, acknowledging that a motivated workforce is essential for sustained and inclusive progress. In parallel, efforts are underway to attract skilled professionals from all parts of Bhutan through streamlined recruitment processes and fast-track hiring mechanisms, ensuring that regions outside the capital benefit from qualified human resources.

Digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to play a transformative role in these reforms. The government plans to accelerate the digital transformation of public services to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, particularly in remote and underserved areas. By integrating AI-driven tools, service delivery can become faster and more responsive, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensuring equitable access to government services nationwide.

Beyond institutional reforms, the government is also pursuing targeted measures to strengthen service delivery at the regional level. These include the establishment of regional centers of excellence, infrastructure upgrades, and the expansion of digital connectivity to reach even the most remote communities. Collectively, these interventions aim to create an enabling environment for accelerated regional development and to narrow persistent development gaps.

Overall, the initiatives outlined by the PM reflect a deliberate shift toward inclusive growth anchored in institutional reform, innovation, and human capital development. By transforming the civil service into a high-impact, responsive, and future-ready institution, the government seeks to lay the foundation for a more equitable society—one in which all regions can participate meaningfully in and benefit from Bhutan’s national progress.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu