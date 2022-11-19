NLC Secretary tenders resignation confirming establishment of a party

Words that another new political party with Dasho Pema Chewang, Secretary, National Land Commission (NLC) as President is being formed has been circulating on the Bhutanese grapevine. Yesterday, the nation knew it was not just words as the President of the new party answered to Bhutanese media, saying he is resigning and is president of the party.

In a telephone interview with Dasho, he said that as of now the party will not divulge its name, logo and others as the party has not yet registered with the ECB. “We are ready and in due course of time we will share every information that we have as the media is important,” Dasho said.

When asked why the sudden leap from one area to another, Dasho Pema Chewang said formation of a party is not new. “We have been talking about it for sometime now,” he said.

Dasho added that if one genuinely engages in politics, it is the best platform which can be used to help the people. “It is like practicing Dharma and I believe in my age and experience and also that I can take on greater responsibilities to answer the call of the nation and offer more choices to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the new party being formed said that by November 30, 2022, their letter for registration will be submitted to the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB). One of the party members said everyone seems to think that the party was formed within a day. “We have been working,” he said, adding establishing a party is not easy.

The paper learned that the party will be citizen focused with a pro-poor development approach. “We have discussed about inclusive development, Household economic empowerment and rural enterprise and solar energy and sustainable hydropower development,” a potential candidate of the group said. “Leveraging technology for development, creating synergy between academia, industry and government are some of the party’s focus. “But these are not final. We go on discussing,” he said.

Another candidate, a former MP said the party is broad-based and that many will wonder how we got most of the candidates. “We will submit all requited documents to the ECB soon,” he added.

Father of three children, Dasho Pema Chewang is from Kanglung, Trashigang. He has a Masters in Economics Development from Australian National University (ANU), Canberra. He studied at Khaling and graduated from Sherubtse College. He began his career literally as militia as the year he joined service, he joined the militia. From 1995 till 1999, he headed the Bilateral & Multilateral Divisions with Department of Aid & Debt Management, MoF. He also worked with The World Bank, Washington D.C, USA for about a year on secondment

From 2008-2009, he was the chief planning officer, Gross National Happiness Commission (GNHC). Later he served at the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpoen. In 2014, he was appointed the secretary of the National Land Commission Secretariat. He is recipient of the Coronation Medal. In 2020, he was awarded the red scarf by His Majesty the King.

During the pandemic, he headed the Eastern Covid-19 Task Force.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu