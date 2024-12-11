NHDCL Issues Eviction Notice

Following assessment of eligibility criteria, NHDCL has issued eviction notice that affects 25 residents of Changjiji colony

The National Housing Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL) has enforced the eligibility criteria for housing units at the Changjiji Housing Colony, which has made about 25 families occupying the houses ineligible. The NHDCL has thus, issued eviction notices, causing concerns among the affected households.

Eligibility criteria include a specific threshold for the low-income group. The NHDCL carried out the due diligence process based on documents the residents submitted to the NHDCL office to see whether the tenants fulfill the criteria for continuation of tenancy at Changjiji Housing Colony.

Following a recent due diligence exercise using the new criteria, the office of NHDCL categorized 25 tenants into three different phases. They were given extensions ranging from 12 months to 14 months to make necessary arrangements to shift. They were reminded again in October 2024 of the expiry of the extended occupancy and to vacate the quarter.

The residents are worried that they may not get the house and shared that their income may not be sufficient to meet the expenditure.

One of the tenants of Changjiji Housing colony said that the concerned authority should reconsider the matter. The tenant said that the gross household income may exceed the ceiling but the authority did not consider the other conditions.

A single parent living in the Changjiji housing colony said that she barely get Nu 10,000 cash in hand after deductions and that she would face difficulties in raising three school-going children. “Though we accept the motivation and criteria, the government should also consider the net income, not gross,” the tenant said.

Another tenant said that despite pledging to allow tenants to occupy until retirement, the government now is notifying them to vacate the unit. The tenant shared, “Though my gross income may exceed the category, it’s difficult to look after family being a single earner,” adding concerned agency should look from all angles.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of NHDL, Rinchen Wangdi, said that initially a total of 325 occupants at Changjiji were disqualified based on the 10-year occupancy tenure. However, “the number is likely to change based on the government’s directive to allow them to continue to occupy till their superannuation provided they fulfill the criteria,” the CEO said.

Determining eligibility criteria include that the tenant must be employed in Thimphu and their spouse must not own a house under Thrimphu Thromde. The gross household income must not exceed the threshold limit set for Category III Classification.

Changjiji’s housing unit falls under Category III and remaining tenants will be assessed at a later date, according to the CEO.

The tenants are divided into phases to give them enough time to shift and also to enable NHDCL to carry out proper maintenance and allot to the new tenants.

In order to be eligible for Changjiji Housing Unit, the gross household income must be between Nu. 24,001 to Nu. 40,000 per month.

All vacated units will undergo thorough inspection and necessary repairs before being allocated to eligible applicants on the waiting list, some of whom have been waiting for government housing since 2014.

NHDCL ensures a fair and transparent allotment process. Applications are accepted exclusively through an online system, which records the exact date and time of submission. Applicants can also track their application status in real time through the online platform.

While the government has not issued any further directives on this matter, it has accepted NHDCL’s practical proposal to apply the conditions, allowing tenants in Changjiji to continue occupying the units until their retirement.

While tenants at Changjiji may continue occupying the housing units until their retirement, it is only fair to ensure that they meet the set conditions. “Allowing higher-income families to continue benefiting defeats the original purpose of these government housing units, which were constructed in the early 2000s to support lower-income families,” the CEO said.

As tenants’ household incomes increase, whether through promotions or other means, it should actually be their moral responsibility to relinquish the opportunity for more deserving families with lower incomes who have been waiting patiently for their turn. However, the reality is that they continue to either seek an extension or approach higher authority with requests to let them continue.

The decision applies to all the tenants residing in NHDCL colonies. Tenants residing in Chubachu, Motithang, and other colonies shared that they are notified to vacate the units. The tenants said that it’s difficult to get flats in Thimphu and the rent is high. “I am worried about how I can afford to stay in a private house,” one tenants said.

While appreciating the Government’s consideration to stay in low house rent, one of the tenants said, “Its the responsibility of the Government to look into the matter and consider our plea.”

NHDCL is implementing this only to ensure that government housing is made available to those deserving families who are struggling to get affordable housing, considering their income.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu