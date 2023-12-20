New packaged drinking water to bring hope among rural communities of SJ

Somewhere deep in the eastern valleys of Bhutan, a new vision is emerging. It’s a movement, not just a business, intending to improve the lives of rural farmers and the public at large.

In remote Selmothang village, the Natural Mineral Water, Lhachu, manufactured by Ogyen Terchhu Private Limited had come up. The company’s commitment to successful growth is further strengthened with a combination of 30% owned and 70% financed by the bank. With the motto “win-win situation for all,” this movement was founded as a mineral water manufacturing enterprise with the straightforward yet impactful goal of “empowering rural farmers and the general public in uplifting their living standards.

Ogyen Terchhu Private Limited was registered under the Companies Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2016. It took nearly three years to complete after lockdown.

The head office is located at Selmothang, 2.5 kilometers away from the Tshangchhuthama town beside Nyera Ama Chhu in Phuntshothang Gewog under Samdrup Choling Drungkhag, Samdrup Jongkhar. The mineral water company runs on a sole proprietorship with no competitors, paving the lead for the successful venture. This presents a unique opportunity to trap into an abundant resource with a high-quality demand of thirst.

An official from the company said, “The Company is in line with the objectives of employment creation, export promotion, and for import substitution.” With this industry, it would be a profitable and the most promoting venture for both the country and its people as a whole.

She further added that the aim of establishing the company was mainly to make access to safe drinking water, health and hydration, local employment, and economic growth and quality standards. “The region will see a long-term benefit from this ripple effect by promoting social and economic advancement throughout the entire region,” the official added.

Further, the company’s commitment to quality is unwavering. She said, “We are aware that access to clean, safe water is not just a product, but a necessity.”

Strict quality control procedures are followed at every stage, from source selection to bottling and packing, to guarantee that customers receive a reliable product that they can trust.

This is a narrative of hope, not simply about bottles of water. It is evidence of the ability of vision and teamwork to build a better future for everybody. This mineral water project aims to improve people’s and families’ quality of life with each drink, bringing progress and empowerment to the eastern part of Bhutan.

Pema Tshomo from Thimphu