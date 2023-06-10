New NC ready to table disputed clauses of Bills with NA

In its first interaction with the Bhutanese media on June 7, 2023, the National Council (NC) members said the House is ready to discuss disputed clauses of Bills with the National Assembly (NA). In its agenda, the NC has listed disputed clauses in the Civil Liability Bill of Bhutan 2022 and Adoption of the disputed clauses in the Forest and Nature Conservation Bill of Bhutan 2021 as issues to be deliberated.

The NC member of Paro, Ugyen Tshering, chairperson of the Natural Resources and Environment Committee (NREC), said that the NC is ready to deliberate on disputed clauses. The chairperson said that the disputes are mainly on terminologies.

He added that the Forest and Nature Conservation Act 1995 has been more than 27 years and it needs changes with the changing times.

The NA on June 13, 2022 repealed three sections of the Forest and Nature Conservation Bill of Bhutan 2021.

The House repealed section 26 pertaining to seizure and release of livestock used for transportation of illegal forest produce; section 27 regarding the power to confiscate vehicle, equipment and machinery; and section 47, the allotment of timber from State Reserved Forest Land.

The Environment and Climate Change Committee of the House presented the Bill on June 10, 2022 making 134 recommendations.

The chairperson said that the Joint Committee has consulted with relevant stakeholders and is ready to move the motion during the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.

Once the Forest and Nature Conservation Bill of Bhutan 2021 is approved and becomes effective as an Act, it will provide rules and regulation for the protection and sustainable use of forests, wildlife and related natural resources of Bhutan for the benefit of present and future generations.

On disputed clauses in the Civil Liability Bill of Bhutan 2022, Eminent Member (EM) Ugyen Tshering, the chairperson of the Legislative Committee said that the Bill is to harmonize rules.

The EM said, “The objective of the Bill is to make a rule-based society.”

However, the EM said that there are no clear compensation filing rules.

The Civil Liability Bill of Bhutan 2022 was introduced as a private member’s Bill in the National Council in its 29th Session and presented to the National Assembly for deliberation.

The Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee introduced the Bill in the NA in November 2022.

The objective of the Bill is to provide a comprehensive legal framework on civil liability and guide the procedures of claiming compensation for violating individual fundamental rights. This Bill recognizes accountability and transparency in the society and in governance.

Of the 169 Sections submitted by NC to NA, there were 170 changes from the NA according to the chairperson, which NC could agree to only 89 changes. About 81 clauses remained as disputed and hence the Joint Committee was formed.

However, he is optimistic that the Civil Liability Bill of Bhutan 2022 will be passed during the ongoing Parliament Session.

The newly-constituted National Council (NC) elected members took their Oath or Affirmation of Office in accordance with Article 10.18 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan on May 10, 2023. The standing different committees were constituted during the first plenary of the fourth National Council held on May 15, 2023.

