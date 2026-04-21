New HRAB ED Aims for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

The newly appointed Executive Director of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bhutan (HRAB), Tashi Dendup, has outlined an ambitious agenda to drive inclusive, sustainable, and economically meaningful growth across Bhutan’s hospitality sector. In his first major public statement, he emphasized repositioning HRAB as a strong industry advocate and strategic partner to the government at a time when the tourism sector is evolving rapidly.

Tashi said HRAB’s priorities under his leadership will focus on strengthening member support, elevating service standards, and enabling hotels and restaurants to operate sustainably and profitably. “My vision is to ensure that Bhutan’s hospitality sector not only grows, but grows in a way that is inclusive, sustainable, and economically meaningful for all stakeholders,” he said.

A central part of that vision is broadening HRAB’s membership to ensure unified representation. He urged hotels and restaurants nationwide to register as members, stressing that collective advocacy is essential for addressing sector-wide challenges. “By joining together, we can create a common narrative and one unified voice. It strengthens the industry and ensures our concerns and ambitions are clearly heard,” he said.

Despite steady increases in tourist arrivals, Tashi said many operators continue to struggle with profitability. He noted inconsistent service standards that threaten Bhutan’s reputation as a premium destination, as well as systemic issues such as informal operations and market distortions that undermine fair competition. He added that uneven regional development remains a concern, with tourism benefits concentrated in only a few areas.

To tackle these issues, HRAB will adopt what Tashi described as a “practical, action-oriented approach,” advocating for system improvements that create a fair and transparent operating environment. This includes pushing for regulatory reforms, standardizing service norms, and promoting proper licensing to reduce informal and unregulated practices.

Capacity building will also be a major component of HRAB’s agenda. The association plans to strengthen training programs to improve professionalism, customer service, and operational efficiency. Supporting regional tourism development, Tashi said, is equally critical to ensuring balanced economic growth.

Reaffirming Bhutan’s strong global reputation for sustainable tourism, Tashi emphasized helping members adopt eco-friendly and resource-efficient practices. HRAB will promote energy efficiency, strengthen local supply chains, and support members seeking green certifications to boost their market competitiveness.

“We want sustainability to be a strength, not a burden,” he said. “The goal is to help businesses thrive while staying true to Bhutan’s values.”

Tashi highlighted collaboration as essential to advancing the sector. HRAB, he said, will work closely with the Department of Tourism and other key agencies to align industry needs with national policy reforms. “We will act as a bridge between the government and the private sector, ensuring practical implementation of reforms,” he said.

HRAB also plans to build partnerships with organizations such as the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), civil society groups, and private sector bodies to strengthen supply chains and enhance market access. International collaborations will be pursued for technical expertise, training, and exposure to global best practices—but with a clear emphasis on concrete outcomes. “Most importantly, HRAB will ensure these collaborations deliver tangible results, not just discussions,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tashi announced plans to introduce the first National Hotelier Award, an initiative designed to recognize excellence in hospitality and sustainable tourism practices. The award will celebrate achievements across regions and hotel categories, promote healthy competition, and encourage continuous improvement.

“This initiative will uplift service standards and strengthen Bhutan’s positioning as a high-value, quality-driven destination,” he said.

Tashi reaffirmed HRAB’s commitment to building a resilient and value-driven hospitality sector. “With the continued guidance and support of the government, HRAB is committed to ensuring that Bhutan’s tourism sector becomes a strong pillar of the economy,” he said.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu