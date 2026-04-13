New BTFEC Grants Anchor Bhutan’s Commitment to Nature-Based Solutions

The Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation (BTFEC) signed funding agreements for five large-scale environmental projects on April 7, marking a renewed push to advance climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, and conservation efforts across Bhutan.

The agreements were formalized with project partners from Mongar, Samdrup Jongkhar, Trashigang, the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority, and the College of Science and Technology. The decision to conduct the signing virtually reflects Bhutan’s broader commitment to reducing fossil fuel consumption and minimizing carbon footprints by limiting travel.

BTFEC officials stated that the initiative aligns with national efforts to promote low-emission practices while ensuring that development interventions reach communities efficiently.

The five projects represent strategic, community-focused investments designed to address pressing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

In Jurmey Gewog under Mongar Dzongkhag, a drinking water supply improvement project will directly benefit 39 households, comprising 124 individuals. The intervention is expected to ensure reliable access to safe drinking water in a drought-prone area, significantly reducing waterborne diseases while enhancing resilience to climate variability.

Meanwhile, in Chudhadrang village in Trashigang, a livelihood enhancement initiative will support 14 vulnerable households. The project aims to reduce crop loss by as much as 98 percent through improved infrastructure and protective measures, while also improving farm accessibility and safeguarding more than nine acres of agricultural land.

In Pemathang Gewog, Samdrup Jongkhar, a community-based waste management and recycling project will serve nearly 3,000 residents across five chiwogs. The initiative is expected to reduce open burning and indiscriminate waste dumping by up to 70 percent. Importantly, it will also create green livelihood opportunities, particularly for women and youth, aligning environmental goals with inclusive economic development.

At the College of Science and Technology in Phuentsholing, a rainwater harvesting system will be installed to benefit more than 400 students. The system will add a storage capacity of 30,000 litres, promoting sustainable water management practices within the academic institution while addressing periodic water shortages.

Another key project involves the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA), which will undertake an ecotourism feasibility study for Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary and Royal Manas National Park. The study is expected to lay the groundwork for conservation-based tourism, offering sustainable financing mechanisms for biodiversity protection while generating economic opportunities for local communities.

The latest round of grants underscores BTFEC’s ongoing commitment to supporting nature-based solutions that deliver tangible benefits at the grassroots level. By focusing on water security, waste management, climate adaptation, and ecotourism, the projects collectively contribute to Bhutan’s broader development philosophy of balancing environmental conservation with socio-economic progress.

Established in 1991, the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation is one of the world’s oldest environmental trust funds. It was created through a partnership between the Royal Government of Bhutan, international donors, and conservation organizations, with the objective of providing sustainable financing for environmental protection.

The newly signed projects also align with Bhutan’s national development priorities, including the 13th Five-Year Plan, which emphasizes climate resilience, sustainable economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

Officials noted that the integration of livelihood enhancement with environmental protection reflects a growing recognition that conservation efforts must directly benefit communities to be effective and sustainable.

With these five new grants, BTFEC reaffirms its role as a key partner in Bhutan’s development journey—supporting projects that not only protect the environment but also improve the quality of life for people across the country.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu