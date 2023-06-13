<strong>New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM</strong>
<strong>New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM</strong>
<strong>New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM</strong>
Thromde between Thimphu and Paro to be established
De-dollarization dominates ACU Summit
New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM
RCSC willing to protect candidate’s experience if they get through the main examination says PM
Trending Now
Two RCSC Examinations for graduates in the pipeline, says PM

New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM

Unemployment is a global issue affecting every nation, and no country has achieved zero-unemployment rate. However, the government is not ignoring it and considers it very important to provide jobs to all Bhutanese. Lyonchhen (Prime Minister), Dr. Lotay Tshering underlined this in reply to a question from National Assembly (NA) member from Kengkhar-Weringla constituency, Monggar, Rinzin Jamtsho who asked about the plans and strategies to address unemployment issues. 

Lyonchhen also said that with the world progressing and the 21st century’s demand, the youth need skill and knowledge in blockchain technology, data analytics and project management. “Amendments are made to make the youth more skilled and better,” he added.  

The PM said that even economically stable countries are also facing rising unemployment and that in Bhutan too, it has been a persistent issue for a long time.   

Lyonchhen added that statistics shows that about 28% of the youth in the country are unemployed, which is a higher percentage compared to former years. In terms of numbers, it is about 8,000 youth who are without work.

Lyonchhen also added that the rise in unemployment could also be due to rise in survey questions and answers.   

For instance, he said, there are about 7,000 youth involved in different De-Suung skilling programmed and about 4,000 youth who are working on different water projects, Gyalsung projects and hydropower projects, but they are all classified as unemployed because they are all under the De-suung skilling projects.  

“There is a need to ensure accurate categorization and calculation of these individuals to effectively address the unemployment crisis,” he said.

The PM further said that the government is carrying on with the previous work as usual, but that new policies are introduced to address the issue and that even the civil service has been reformed. 

He said that there is also a big gap between skills and the work expectations. “As an investment, there are lots of amendment made. For example, the introduction of De-suung skilling programmed that was not available in the country before, and some courses in the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) are modified to suit future employability.”  

Lyonchhen also said that currently, most of the employment opportunities are in the health and teaching sectors, and that more opportunities are provided in those areas.  However, he said that the concern about unemployment remains, and that there is a need to go beyond the old plans to deal with the issue efficiently. 

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

Post Views: 72
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
<strong>New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM</strong>

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
<strong>New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM</strong>
<strong>New and Innovative ideas required to Solve Unemployment: PM</strong>