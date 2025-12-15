New 2026 Crackdown: No Foreign Workers Without OHS Compliance

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) will make Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) compliance mandatory for employers seeking to recruit foreign workers, with the policy set to take effect in January 2026.

According to the Ministry, the measure is aimed at strengthening worker protection and ensuring that foreign workers are deployed only in workplaces that meet minimum safety standards. While the provisions themselves are not new and have existed since 2012, the policy marks a shift from reactive enforcement to a proactive, system-based approach by integrating OHS requirements directly into the foreign worker recruitment process.

The Department of Labour (DoL) said the policy will help harmonise OHS implementation across labour administration and improve enforcement efficiency, especially given constraints in manpower and resources for routine inspections. By verifying compliance upfront through digital systems, the DoL will be able to focus inspections on high-risk and complex cases.

Under the new requirement, employers hiring foreign workers must establish a formal OHS Management System, including a certified Safety Officer, a registered Construction Safety Supervisor where applicable, and a functional Health and Safety Committee. The Ministry said this structured approach promotes systematic risk management, professional oversight, and continuous improvement in workplace safety, rather than ad-hoc compliance.

By linking OHS compliance to recruitment approvals, the policy is expected to encourage long-term investment in workplace safety and foster safer working environments across sectors.

The Ministry clarified that the measure operationalises existing provisions under the Labour and Employment Act of Bhutan 2007, particularly Chapter IX, which outlines employers’ responsibilities for workplace safety and accident compensation.

It also aligns with the Occupational Health, Safety and Welfare Regulations 2022, which mandate the establishment of Health and Safety Committees and the appointment of trained and registered Safety Officers, as well as the OHS Regulations for the Construction Industry requiring certified Construction Safety Supervisors at all project sites.

The Department of Labour will conduct awareness programmes, issue notifications and guidance, and provide registration support to employers before enforcement begins in 2026. Employers will have sufficient time to prepare and comply with the requirements.

Private house construction projects and small-scale activities are currently exempt, as the policy is being implemented first in medium- and large-scale projects and organised sectors, including government-awarded contracts. The Ministry said this phased approach will allow for gradual expansion to informal sectors over time without compromising basic safety responsibilities.

Verification of OHS compliance will be conducted through digital platforms, including the Bhutan Labour Market Information System (BLMIS) and the Foreign Worker Management System (FWMS). Registered Safety Officers, Construction Safety Supervisors and Health and Safety Committees must be certified and approved by the DoL.

Employers found submitting false documents or failing to meet requirements will be denied approval for foreign worker recruitment until full compliance is achieved. Routine, risk-based and complaint-driven inspections will continue after approvals are granted.

While the Department does not provide direct financial assistance, it offers technical guidance and facilitates access to training through accredited providers. Certification programmes for safety professionals are now available locally through partnerships with institutions such as the Bhutan Qualifications and Professional Certification Authority (BQPCA).

The Ministry does not expect the new requirement to significantly slow foreign worker recruitment, noting that OHS obligations have long been in place and most medium- and large-scale employers are already familiar with them.

Officials added that improved workplace safety may also help attract more Bhutanese workers by creating safer, more dignified and professionally managed work environments, in line with the government’s “Bhutanese-First” employment framework.

The Department of Labour will periodically review the effectiveness of the policy after its implementation in 2026 to ensure it delivers improved safety outcomes nationwide.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu