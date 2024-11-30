NDMA Established for Disaster Preparedness and Response

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has established the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a preparatory measure for unseen natural disasters, such as earthquakes, landslides, and floods, among others.

Minister for MoHA, Tshering, said that the Ministry has established the NDMA to provide a quick response during natural disasters. The Ministry has also formed the National Disaster Response and Coordination Committee (NDRCC) and the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

The Minister shared this information during the question-and-answer session at the National Assembly on November 26, 2024, in response to a question from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Radhi-Sakteng Constituency, Tashi Tenzin, regarding how prepared our country and its people are in understanding earthquake risks, risk reduction, and disaster response.

The MP noted that, being a mountainous country and facing the effects of climate change, Bhutan is confronted with risks of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, landslides, and forest fires. He also highlighted that the last major earthquake in Bhutan (with a magnitude of about 8) occurred in the 18th century (around 300 years ago), and studies indicate that Bhutan could experience a major earthquake at any time.

“Even the magnitude 6.1 Narang earthquake in 2009 resulted in massive loss and damage to cultural monuments (Dzongs, heritage sites) and public infrastructure, with an estimated loss of USD 15.8 million,” the MP stated.

In addition, the Minister highlighted that the NDRCC has prepared a contingency plan for natural disasters, which will soon be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

The Minister also mentioned that, reflecting on lessons learned from the recent Dechencholing flood in Thimphu, the Ministry recognizes the importance of quick disaster response and that establishing an emergency center is crucial for the country.

“The construction site for the emergency center is being allocated at Lungtenphug,” the Minister said, adding that having such a center is vital for delivering swift responses to natural disasters.

In addition, the Minister highlighted that the Ministry is training representatives from 20 districts and four representatives from Thromdes in Phuentsholing in a two-week-long natural disaster management training program.

Other preparedness measures include capacity building and training in disaster risk management. According to the Minister, about 400 individuals, including Dessups and armed forces personnel, have been trained at the Search and Rescue (SAR) Training Centre in Tashi Gatshel, Chhukha.

Meanwhile, the Minister also emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to raising public awareness regarding natural disasters, indicating that the government is prioritizing such matters and putting a comprehensive plan in place for potential future disasters.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu