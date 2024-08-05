NCDs Still Major cause of Death in Bhutan
Population above the age of 65 years projected to trigger up NCD caseloads from 4.4% to 7.3% by 2025

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, or chronic respiratory diseases are responsible for more than 70% of deaths in Bhutan. The increase in the consumption of alcohol, harmful use of tobacco, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet are considered major contributors to the increase of NCD cases in the country.

Alcohol use is causally linked to over 600 different types of diseases and injuries, including mental health. It also significantly contributes to unintentional and intentional injuries through road traffic accidents, violence, and suicide. Additionally, alcohol abuse increases susceptibility to infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV.

Health Secretary Pemba Wangchuk warns that without significant intervention, the number of individuals affected by NCDs is likely to soar within the next five years. The 5th National Health Survey (NHS) 2023 notes alarming trends in lifestyle choices that contribute to NCD cases, identifying increased alcohol consumption, tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity as key factors.

According to the 5th NHS, 34.5% of the Bhutanese population is current drinkers, with 5.1% reporting daily consumption. “Beer was the most popular beverage, followed by home-brewed ara/shingchang.

Similarly, among individuals aged 15-69 years, 28.8% are currently consuming alcohol products, with higher prevalence in men than in women. Moreover, 4.1% of the population uses both smoked and smokeless tobacco.

However, Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to the country, said that most of the NCDs are preventable by modifying risk factors addressing harmful use of alcohol, tobacco use, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.

Dr. Aulakh shared that tobacco use has increased from 25% in 2014 to 30% in 2023, and 22% of the youths are indulging in tobacco, linking to many kinds of cancer, including mouth cancer, lung cancer, neck cancer, and stomach cancer, and affecting all parts of the body. Further, she highlighted that tobacco use not only affects the person who uses it but also affects other people nearby, leading to passive smokers, endangering the lives of all people around him/her.

“To address the issue, it is important to implement strategies that discourage harmful consumption patterns.”

Further, NCD is also closely related to poverty. “The rapid rise in NCDs is predicted to impede poverty reduction and also pose financial burden to both families as well as the nation,” the WHO representative reiterated.

She underlined that physical activity has reduced and the risk of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes is on the rise. “WHO recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, but most people are not meeting the recommended criteria,” she said, adding that engaging in simple activities, like home-based sowai zhiney and luejong, can be beneficial in preventing some of the NCDs individually.

The WHO representative emphasized, “To effectively tackle NCDs, all government ministries and relevant stakeholders must work together to promote healthy behaviors and lifestyles among the population. The emphasis is on shared responsibility in the fight against NCDs.”

“Addressing lifestyle factors, fostering preventive measures, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders are crucial steps toward reducing the impact of NCDs and improving the overall health,” said the WHO representative.

Physical activity has proven to help treat and prevent NCDs such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and breast cancer, and it also helps prevent hypertension, overweight, and obesity and can improve mental health, quality of life, and well-being.

The situation is the same for Bhutan. According to the NHS, physical inactivity between the ages of 15-69 years was also high. 18.3 percent of the survey respondents did not meet the required WHO recommendations, with 22.3 percent of men and 14.7 percent of women not meeting the recommended physical activity. The survey also shows that 42.2% of men and 49.2% of women are either overweight or obese.

Meanwhile, it was also found that the consumption of areca nuts has also increased, accounting for 59.4% of the population. Also, the daily intake of salt among the Bhutanese population is 8.5 grams per day, which is significantly higher compared to the five grams recommended by the WHO.

The government has allocated Nu 59 million for the NCDs division for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP).

By Nidup Lhamo, Paro

