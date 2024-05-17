NCDs as leading causes of Morbidity in Bhutan

A call for a key policy agenda across the region to ensure the wellbeing of older people, focusing on promoting healthy lifestyles: ADB

The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) recent report on “Aging Well in Asia: Asian Development Policy” stated that older people, especially women, face high rates of non-communicable diseases (NCD) and depression.

According to the report, the share of older people is reported at least with one diagnosed NCD ranging from 35% to 68% across nine economies in the Asian region. “Diabetes and hypertension are universally higher in older women than men in these economies,” the report stated.

In addition, the report also stated that women are more likely to report elevated depressive symptoms, amongst others.

For instance, the Population Ageing in Bhutan: Current Situation and Future Prospects report 2022 also stated that NCDs such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and diabetes represent the major cause of morbidity in Bhutan.

“The prevalence of NCDs has risen considerably over the past decades, accounting for approximately 70% of the reported burden of disease according to the WHO estimates,” the report stated.

In addition, the report states that the increase in NCD prevalence is due to changes in lifestyle and dietary habits, as well as the global marketing of unhealthy products, and shifts in the age structure towards older ages.

The report further states that good health in old age can be ensured through promoting investments over a lifetime.

“Healthy aging therefore requires consistent promotion of healthy diets and investment in primary care and health-care infrastructure, and the creation of an integrated system of health-care delivery to serve the needs of people of all ages,” the report stated.

The report also highlights the need for regular comprehensive health awareness campaigns to promote healthy behavior including exercise, eating habits and nutrition, amongst others, and also to reduce the consumption of unhealthy food products.

The report stated that there is a need of a key policy agenda across the region to ensure the well-being of older people by helping them to age well and to enhance individual lifetime investment in their own health, education, skills, financial preparedness for retirement, and family and social ties, amongst others.

In addition, the need of the policies is also to age well and to promote particular healthy lifestyles, lifelong learning so to keep an update with new skills and for long-term financial planning for retirement.

ADB highlights that the governments can do more to empower their citizens to plan and prepare for old age.

“They can disseminate information and raise awareness that helps workers of all ages set realistic expectations about future retirement needs, taking into account that future policies may change the retirement age and pension terms,” the report stated.

They can also support initiatives that help firms and workers develop career plans and retirement paths in anticipation of longer working lives, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the report vehemently calls for a key policy agenda across the region to ensure the well-being of older people, focusing on promoting healthy lifestyles, lifelong learning, and long-term financial planning for retirement, amongst others.

Governments are urged to disseminate information, raise awareness, and support initiatives that help citizens plan and prepare for old age, including adjusting retirement age and pension terms and assisting firms and workers in developing career and retirement plans suited for longer working lives amongst the citizens of the country.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu