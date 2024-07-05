NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills
UNDP Accelerator Labs hold global innovation fest
Going Beyond – What does the Forum Mean for Bhutan?
Bhutan Generates USD 7.77 Million from Carbon Emission Reduction Credits
Trending Now
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills

NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills

The 33rd session of the National Council (NC) drew to a close on 5th July, marked by the adoption of significant legislative measures and policy recommendations aimed at advancing governance and socio-economic initiatives across Bhutan.

The session culminated in the adoption of three pivotal review reports and the passage of crucial budgetary bills for the upcoming financial years. Among the notable outcomes, the National Council embraced the Budget Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year 2024-2025, alongside the Supplementary Budget Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

Review Reports

  1. Satoong and Gungtong Review Report: The Council endorsed all 12 recommendations outlined in the review report on Satoong and Gungtong. Recommendations included the formulation of a national rice policy, strategies for land use and exchange, and various initiatives to support youth and farmers. Additional proposals, such as those suggested by MP Jamyang Namgyal and Sonam Tobgyel, focused on enhancing credit access for the youth.
  2. State of Persons with Disabilities Review Report: Recommendations from the Social and Cultural Affairs Committee were approved, highlighting measures like housing allocations, disability allowances, and the recruitment of Special Educational Needs teachers. The report also advocated for reserving government positions for persons with disabilities and improving affordable transportation beyond Thimphu.
  3. Compensation Policies for Human-Wildlife Conflict and Crop Damage: The Council adopted recommendations pertaining to compensation policies for human-wildlife conflicts and crop damage due to natural calamities. Key suggestions included harmonizing existing policies, establishing a dedicated budget, launching an insurance scheme, and implementing sustainable compensation annually. The report also stressed on scientific farming practices and the relocation of isolated settlements to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.

Budget Bills and Five-Year Plan

In addition to the review reports, the National Council endorsed the 13th Five-Year Plan after incorporating recommendations from the Economic Affairs Committee. Key recommendations centered on sector-specific plans for agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, bolstering human resources in local governance, ensuring timely completion of hydropower projects, and integrating the Economic Stimulus Plan.

Forward Steps

The adopted review reports and budget bills will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for further deliberation and approval. Throughout the session, the Council engaged in seven question hour sessions with ministers, including the Prime Minister, underscoring its commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

The conclusion of the 33rd session signifies a pivotal moment in Bhutanese legislative efforts, reflecting the Council’s dedication to addressing diverse socio-economic challenges and advancing national development agendas.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

Post Views: 54
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills
NC Session Concludes with Adoption of Key Reports and Budget Bills