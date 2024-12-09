National Teaching Service for teachers by 2025

The Autonomous agency will be a brainchild of the Education Ministry and Royal Civil Service Commission, which will collaborate and work out for a more structured and rationalized framework for the teaching fraternity

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), in collaboration with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) is working to establish the National Teaching Service (NTS) by 2025 for the teachers.

Answering queries from journalists during the monthly meet-the-press on Friday, education minister, Yeezang De Thapa said that the NTS will provide a dedicated framework to professionalize teaching and grant greater flexibility to the Ministry in managing the teaching workforce within the civil service.

The minister said that the NTS framework, among others, will include structured pathways for contract teachers as transition to regularization. “Under the NTS proposal, contract teachers must complete their Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), delivered through a mix-mode model, and pass the Teaching Service Eligibility Test (TSET). This process ensures that all teachers meet minimal competency standards, enhancing the quality of education.”

The Ministry anticipates rolling out the NTS in phases starting in 2025. The minister said that the phased implementation will allow contract teachers to undergo training and assessment while maintaining continuity in schools.

The minister also said that to address teacher shortages, the Ministry is working with the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) to align teacher training programs with national demand. “Recruitment and deployment process will also be streamlined to ensure efficiency and equitable distribution of teachers across the country.”

The minister said, “These efforts aim to strengthen Bhutan’s education system by creating a well-trained, motivated teaching workforce, capable of meeting the evolving needs of Bhutan’s education system. And also by providing clear career growth opportunities, improving professional development, and addressing teacher shortages. The Ministry is committed to ensuring equitable scoops to quality learning for all teachers.”

The minister also said that the NTS will help in conducting assessment of teacher deployment to identify excess or shortages. “Ensures efficient redeployment of teachers where needed, reducing imbalances and if redeployment isn’t enough, opens avenues to hire more teachers.”

With the highest civil servant attrition, particularly within the education sector, the minister said that the autonomy of NTS will provide the Ministry in seeking authority to oversee recruitment, selection, and other management aspects of the teaching service.

Under this plan, the minister said that contract teachers would receive training in collaboration with teacher training colleges, using a mixed-mode learning approach. “Contract teachers with bachelor’s degrees will have to undergo professional training,” the minister said.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu