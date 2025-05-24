National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill

The Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was deferred during the last session of the National Assembly, will be tabled again in the upcoming Summer Session as part of the follow-up on previous resolutions. This was confirmed by the Chairperson of the House Committee and Deputy Speaker, Sangay Khandu.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) is expected to present follow-up actions not only on the Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill but also on the Pay Structure Reform (Amendment) Bill. Additionally, the MoF will report on the implementation status of Sections 61 and 62 of the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022.

In the previous session, held on 29 November 2024, the National Assembly’s Legislative Committee recommended deferring the Entitlements Bill. Committee Chairperson Kuenga, MP from Nyisho-Saephu constituency, stated that reviewing the Entitlements Act alongside the proposed amendments to the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022 would be more coherent and effective.

One major area of deliberation in the last session involved proposed changes to provisions concerning duty vehicles for Members of Parliament. The suggestion to allow MPs the option of receiving a lump sum amount and exemptions on customs duty and sales tax for vehicles between 2800 cc and 3000 cc sparked differing views. Many members recommended retaining the existing provision under the Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Act of Bhutan 2014, which states under Chapter 3: Salary, Allowances and Benefits – Transport:

“Every member of Parliament shall be provided with:

a) A lump sum amount to purchase a vehicle;

b) Exemption of customs duty and sales tax for a vehicle not exceeding 3000 cc;

c) A monthly driver allowance; and

d) A monthly fuel and maintenance allowance.”

Another contentious point was Section 9, which currently states: “The salary, allowances, benefits, and other emoluments of a Member of Parliament shall not be reduced during their term of service and may be reduced for the subsequent term.”

Some MPs raised concerns that this clause could pose challenges in the future, especially during economic downturns. They pointed out that the Pay Commission, empowered under Article 30 of the Constitution, must consider the country’s financial health and the principle of equity when making recommendations. In a scenario where civil servant salaries might need to be frozen or reduced, the rigidity of this provision could create legal or policy challenges.

During a recent press conference, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that unresolved issues surrounding these matters would be addressed in the upcoming session, based on the Ministry of Finance’s follow-up submissions.

Additionally, the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2024, which contains disputed provisions, will also be tabled for re-deliberation during a Joint Sitting of Parliament.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu