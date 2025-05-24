National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill
Learning from Experience – A lesson in Financial Prudence.
Building Tomorrow Today
Parliament’s Session to Spotlight Development, Reforms, and Cross-Border Cooperation
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill
Trending Now
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill

National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill

The Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was deferred during the last session of the National Assembly, will be tabled again in the upcoming Summer Session as part of the follow-up on previous resolutions. This was confirmed by the Chairperson of the House Committee and Deputy Speaker, Sangay Khandu.
According to the Deputy Speaker, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) is expected to present follow-up actions not only on the Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill but also on the Pay Structure Reform (Amendment) Bill. Additionally, the MoF will report on the implementation status of Sections 61 and 62 of the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022.
In the previous session, held on 29 November 2024, the National Assembly’s Legislative Committee recommended deferring the Entitlements Bill. Committee Chairperson Kuenga, MP from Nyisho-Saephu constituency, stated that reviewing the Entitlements Act alongside the proposed amendments to the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022 would be more coherent and effective.
One major area of deliberation in the last session involved proposed changes to provisions concerning duty vehicles for Members of Parliament. The suggestion to allow MPs the option of receiving a lump sum amount and exemptions on customs duty and sales tax for vehicles between 2800 cc and 3000 cc sparked differing views. Many members recommended retaining the existing provision under the Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Act of Bhutan 2014, which states under Chapter 3: Salary, Allowances and Benefits – Transport:

“Every member of Parliament shall be provided with:
a) A lump sum amount to purchase a vehicle;
b) Exemption of customs duty and sales tax for a vehicle not exceeding 3000 cc;
c) A monthly driver allowance; and
d) A monthly fuel and maintenance allowance.”

Another contentious point was Section 9, which currently states: “The salary, allowances, benefits, and other emoluments of a Member of Parliament shall not be reduced during their term of service and may be reduced for the subsequent term.”
Some MPs raised concerns that this clause could pose challenges in the future, especially during economic downturns. They pointed out that the Pay Commission, empowered under Article 30 of the Constitution, must consider the country’s financial health and the principle of equity when making recommendations. In a scenario where civil servant salaries might need to be frozen or reduced, the rigidity of this provision could create legal or policy challenges.
During a recent press conference, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that unresolved issues surrounding these matters would be addressed in the upcoming session, based on the Ministry of Finance’s follow-up submissions.
Additionally, the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2024, which contains disputed provisions, will also be tabled for re-deliberation during a Joint Sitting of Parliament.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 116
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill
National Assembly to Revisit Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill