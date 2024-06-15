NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill
Kholongchhu Hydropower project expected to resume next month
འཆར་གཞི་ ༡༣ པ་ནང་ འཆར་དངུལ་ དངུལ་ཀྲམ་ཐེར་འབུམ་ ༥༡༢ བཞག་ཡོདཔ།
Mines and Minerals resurface in National Assembly
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill
Trending Now
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill

NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill

In the first Sitting of the First Session of the Fourth Parliament on June 14th 2024, the National Assembly withdrew the Impeachment Procedure Bill of the Kingdom of Bhutan. The member In-charge of the Bill, Chairperson of the Legislative Committee, Kuenga (Member of Parliament) Nyishog-Saephu moved the motion to withdraw the Bill. All the sitting Members supported the withdrawal.

The bill holds significant importance as per Article 32, Section 1 of the Constitution of Bhutan, which states, “the holders of constitutional office shall be removed only by way of Impeachment by Parliament.”

It was included as an agenda item in the 1st session of the Fourth Parliament, and numerous consultative meetings were held with relevant agencies.

In alignment with the recommendations of the National Law Review Task Force, the Member In-charge of the Bill said that the committee began reviewing the Draft Bill of the National Council.

However, the Member In-charge said that the Committee is still receiving comments and have not yet finalized the bill. “Consequently, we have withdrawn the bill from the agenda for further consultation and review,” the Member In-charge said.

The National Assembly in its first press conference on 4 June, shared the agenda for the forthcoming First Session of the Fourth Parliament, where the Chairperson of the Legislative Committee said Impeachment agenda was included as there was a need to be discussed.

The Impeachment Procedure Bill of Bhutan 2024 is grounded in the country’s Constitution and guided by the recommendations of the Law Review Taskforce and the Office of the Attorney General.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Sangay Khandu during the press conference shared that the bill is based on Article 32 of the Constitution, which requires the legislative body to enact an Impeachment Act. In cases where holders of constitutional offices violate the law and disregard their oath, the Parliament will be compelled to take action.

The National Council introduced the Bill in May 2019 during the Parliament Session. The primary purpose of the Bill is to establish a procedure for the impeachment of constitutional office holders, ensuring that the process is guided by the principles of natural justice. The Bill aims to establish an Impeachment Investigations Committee, which will conduct a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation into allegations against constitutional office holders. Additionally, the legislation seeks to address any other matters that are consequential, incidental, or ancillary to the impeachment process, thereby providing a comprehensive framework for handling such situations.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

Post Views: 58
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill