NA Petitions for Gewog-Level Approval of Traditional Houses and Cattle Sheds

The National Assembly (NA) deliberated on a petition submitted by the Paro Dzongkhag Tshogdu, which urged the restoration of approval authority for traditional houses and cattle sheds at the gewog (block) level. The petition was reviewed and presented by the Social and Cultural Committee during the current parliamentary session.

The petition argued that under the existing provisions of the Bhutan Building Rules (BBR) 2023, traditional structures—such as rural houses and cattle sheds—do not require comprehensive technical drawings for construction approval. Historically, such constructions were vetted and approved by gewog administrations, allowing for swift, locally-informed decision-making. However, with recent changes, the authority to grant such approvals has been centralized at the Dzongkhag level, which, the petition states, has led to significant delays and bureaucratic bottlenecks, particularly disadvantaging residents in remote rural communities.

The petition further underscored that the withdrawal of gewog-level authority has disrupted traditional administrative practices and placed an unnecessary burden on villagers, many of whom face logistical and financial constraints in accessing the Dzongkhag headquarters.

In support of the petition, the Hon’ble Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, remarked that gewog administrations are well-positioned to handle such approvals efficiently. “Gewog officials are familiar with local land ownership records and can physically verify if the construction site belongs to the applicant,” the Minister stated. “Routing applications to the Dzongkhag level introduces avoidable complications and delays.”

Likewise, Hon’ble Member of Parliament Sonam Tashi from Lamgong-Wangchang constituency echoed these concerns, citing specific examples. “In gewogs such as Naja, which are approximately 60 kilometers from the Dzongkhag headquarters, villagers must undertake arduous journeys to process what were once routine approvals. The added procedural steps have only exacerbated the hardships of rural residents,” he said.

During the session, the government also announced its plans to introduce a Construction Approval System (CAS)—a digital platform designed to streamline and expedite the building permit process. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, CAS is expected to be officially launched by December 2025, following pilot testing and training programs.

While the introduction of CAS was generally welcomed, Members of Parliament raised valid concerns about its practical applicability in remote areas. Hon’ble MP Kinzang Wangchuk of Dramedtse-Ngatshang expressed apprehension over the system’s accessibility, noting that many rural residents neither own smartphones nor possess the digital literacy required to navigate online platforms.

Similarly, Hon’ble MP Naiten Wangchuk of Monggar constituency emphasized that unreliable internet connectivity in remote areas would render the digital service ineffective. He warned that the digital transition, if not carefully managed, could exacerbate existing service delivery gaps and further marginalize already vulnerable populations.

Hon’ble Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, responded that construction approvals are typically issued within five working days upon receipt of complete documentation. Nevertheless, the Minister acknowledged the systemic challenges highlighted by Members and assured the House that the Ministry is actively working to address them.

Following extensive deliberation, the House resolved that until the CAS is fully operational and inclusive, gewog administrations should be empowered to continue approving the construction of traditional houses and cattle sheds, particularly where such measures would alleviate burdens for rural communities.

The House also directed the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to collaborate closely with the Social and Cultural Committee during this transition period. The Ministry was further instructed to submit a progress report during the next parliamentary session, ensuring continued oversight and accountability.

This decision aims to uphold the principles of decentralization, equity, and efficiency, ensuring that Bhutan’s rural citizens are not disadvantaged by policy shifts or technological reforms. By allowing gewogs to function as verifying authorities in the interim, the government reaffirms its commitment to inclusive governance and rural development.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu