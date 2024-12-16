NA Members Say it was Never about Quota

Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill was to address critical overlaps and inconsistencies of Pay Structure Reform Act and the Pay Revision Act of Bhutan

Soon after the submission of the Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the National Assembly (NA), members of the house have been lambasted by the public on social media for having acted selfishly and putting forward their need of vehicle “quota.” However, in a meet with the media soon after the second session of the fourth parliament ended, NA members said they had never uttered the word “quota” or its need and that the Bill was submitted to address critical overlaps and inconsistencies brought by the Pay Structure Reform Act of Bhutan 2022 and the Pay Revision Act of Bhutan 2023.

During this post-session press conference November 11th 2024, members of the House of Committees said that the public have misunderstood the intention, rationale and objective behind the Motion on the Amendment of the Bill.

The Chairperson of the House of Committees, Deputy Speaker of NA, Sangay Khandu said that the Entitlement Amendment Bill was to address the contradictory clauses in different Acts. Calling for everyone to understand the core objective of bringing forth the Bill, the Deputy Speaker said that if there were no issues and the Pay Structure Reform Act of Bhutan 2022 and the Pay Revision Act of Bhutan 2023 sufficed, members would not have proposed the Entitlements (Amendment) Bill. He said that the existence of all the Acts together has led to anomalies, which called for the discussion. He also mentioned that the Bill was not brought to the NA by few MPs but in consensus by all 47 MPs of the NA.

Citing Article 20 of the Entitlements Act, MP Sangay Khandu said that Section 20 of the Act spells out that every MP will be provided a lump sum amount to purchase a vehicle free of customs duty. Adding that the Act has neither been done away with nor repealed when the Pay Revision Act of Bhutan 2023 was adopted, the Deputy Speaker said this is not a new Act. “The Parliamentary Entitlements Act was adopted in 2008. It is not new or something that we made.”

Chairperson of the Legislative Committee, Nyisho-Saephu MP, Kuenga Kuenga, who proposed the motion for the discussion, said the MPs have never brought up the word “Quota” during the submission and discussion of the reports. The motion was moved and all that was up for discussion was if the government could grant the parliamentarians a duty vehicle or, an amount sufficient to purchase a duty car, along with a reduction in vehicle taxes if possible. “There is a big difference between Quota and a reduction in taxes,” the MP said.

He pointed out the word “quota” was used by the Finance Minister, Lekey Dorji in the NA, which was subsequently picked up by the media. “Due to this, it led to gross misunderstanding among the people. And we are glad that today we can clarify this point,” MP Kuenga said.

The MP also added that the proposal was also never for immediate implementation. “It was meant for discussion in the NA, which would then be discussed by the National Council (NC) and if agreed by both houses, submitted to His Majesty for Royal Assent. It takes time,” he noted.

The NA MP of South Thimphu, Tshewang Rinzin said, “Proposing Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill is to maintain proper check and balance,” adding it was necessary for equivalent privilege.

The MP of Drukjeygang Tseza, Sonam Dorji said that Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill was to mend the spoiled system for future. “Otherwise, there was no need to submit the agenda. It was felt important.”

“We never proposed for personal vehicle but for office vehicle,” the MP said.

The MPs also said that they are working from a congested office, where one MP has to leave when their office guests of one MP visits.

The Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill will be discussed in Summer Session.

Submitting the Amendment, it has been argued that MPs play a critical role in safeguarding national interests, representing public aspirations, and ensuring effective oversight, legislative review, and policymaking. Due to this, there is a need for a consistent entitlements framework for MPs to fulfill these responsibilities effectively.

Further, members say that as the voice and representatives of the people, during constituency visits, MPs identified a key public concern: the practical challenges faced by civil servants under the current pay structure reforms. “Civil servants, as the backbone of governance, directly impact public service delivery. Addressing their constraints is not only a necessity but also a responsibility of Parliament. The deliberations on the reform aimed to improve service efficiency for the broader public good, rather than pursuing political gains as some have alleged.”

Members also argue that analysis highlights disparities in resource allocations between MPs and other executive and Judiciary branches. “For instance, allocations for vehicles provided to executive and judiciary posts are significantly higher than MPs’ allowances, with costs 24 times greater. Such disparities undermine equity in governance. By addressing these imbalances, the amendment seeks to ensure fairness and proportionality in resource distribution across all branches of government.”

Moreover, the amendment is said to be designed for aligning entitlements with the needs of civil servants, who depend on clarity and consistency in legislative frameworks to deliver effective public services. By resolving ambiguities and inconsistencies, the amendment seeks to improve service delivery and governance outcomes.

Further, the argument states that as Bhutan’s democracy continues to mature, the legislative branch faces unique challenges. “Unlike the Judiciary and Executive, which are well-established and adequately resourced, the Legislature is still adapting to its evolving role in a constitutional democracy. At just 16 years old, it requires targeted reforms to address structural challenges, disparities in resource allocation, and unclear legislative provisions. These deliberations represent a step toward strengthening the Legislature, ensuring it can effectively fulfill its constitutional mandate.”

It is also been submitted that the Parliamentary Entitlements (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Pay Structure Reform aims to strengthen Bhutan’s democratic institutions by resolving legislative overlaps, where conflicting provisions in the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022 and the Pay Revision Act 2023 that pertain to MPs’ entitlements, would be repealed.

The Amendment would also ensure constitutional compliance. It would strengthen the alignment of entitlements legislation with Article 10 (1) of the Constitution, which vests legislative powers in Parliament, and Article 10 (2), mandating Parliament to safeguard national interests and public aspirations.

Further, Legislative Coherence would be enhanced. The Amendment would lead to establishment of a unified framework for determining MPs’ salaries, allowances, and benefits, eliminating ambiguity and ensuring fairness across all governance branches.

MPs have said that the Parliament’s deliberations were conducted transparently, adhering strictly to constitutional provisions and the principles of Gross National Happiness (GNH).

