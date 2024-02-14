NA members form balanced Standing Committees

Election of Chairs and Deputy Chairs were in a fair and unbiased manner

The appointment of Chairs and Deputy Chairs to the Members of Parliament (MP) for the various committees in the National Assembly (NA) reflects a balanced and unbiased relation between the ruling and the opposition parties.

In the Nine Standing Committees of the NA, six MPs from the ruling party are elected as the Chairpersons, while two are elected from the opposition party. Conversely, six MPs from the opposition party are elected as the Deputy Chairpersons while two are elected from the ruling party.

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) MP from Tashichhoeling in Samtse, who is also the Deputy Speaker of NA was elected as the Chairperson of the House Committee, while Kuenga, the PDP MP of Nyishog-Saephu in Wangduephodrang was elected as the Deputy Chairperson. He was also elected as the Chairperson of the Legislative Committee, while Damcho Tenzin, the Bhutan Tendrel Party’s (BTP) MP of Thrimshing-Kangpara was elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

For the Women, Children and Youth Committee, Dorji Wangmo, the BTP MP from Kengkhar-Weringla in Mongar was elected as the Chairperson, while Tek Bahadur Rai, the PDP MP from Shompangkha in Sarpang was elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

Rinzin Dorji, the PDP MP from Phuentsholing in Chhukha was elected as the Chairperson of Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee, while Sangay Thinley, the BTP MP of Khar Yurung was elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

The Chairperson for the Good Governance Committee is the PDP MP from Sergithang-Tsirangtoed in Tsirang, Lhakpa Tshering Tamang, while the BTP MP from Khamdang-Ramjar in Trashiyangtse, Namgay Dorji was elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

The PDP MP from Khamaed-Lunana in Gasa, Pema Drukpa was elected as the Chairperson of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, while Tashi Tenzin, the BTP MP from Radhi-Sakteng in Trashigang was elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

The Chairperson for the Economics and Finance Committee is the BTP MP from Bartsham-Shongphu in Trashigang, Rinchen Wangdi, while the PDP MP from Chhoekhor-Tang in Bumthang, Kunzang Thinley was elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

The PDP MP from Khatoed-Laya in Gasa, Lhaba Lhaba was elected as the Chairperson of the Social and Cultural Committee, while the BTP MP from Wamrong in Trashigang, Lham Dorji is the Deputy Chairperson.

As per Section 8 of the Rules of Procedure of the Public Accounts Committee 2017, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) unanimously elected Phuntsho Rapten, the Eminent Member of National Council (NC) as the Chairperson, and BTP MP Loday Tsheten from Gangzur-Minjey in Lhuentse as the Deputy Chairperson.

In the different Standing Committees, there are 41 members from the ruling party and 34 members from the opposition party.

Through the committees, the Assembly obtains information from government agencies and advice from experts on matters under consideration. Committees take submissions, hear witnesses and discuss matters in detail. Committees oversee the expenditure of public money and may call the government or the public servants to be accountable for their actions.

Committees encourage and enable the NA members to develop special interest and expertise in particular aspects of policy and legislative matters. They investigate, legislate, review and draw attention to any important matter that is referred to them and gives advises.

The NA has a number of committees, made up of a small group of members that assists the Assembly in carrying out its functions more effectively by studying issues under consideration in detail.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu