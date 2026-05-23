NA Endorses Key Reforms to MaX System and Bell Curve Performance Evaluation

The National Assembly (NA) has endorsed a set of key reform measures aimed at overhauling the Royal Civil Service Commission’s (RCSC) MaX Performance Management System, with particular focus on revising the controversial bell curve or forced ranking mechanism used in civil service performance evaluation.

The issue was discussed following an action report on the review of the MaX system, which was presented in the House.

The report was tabled following consultations with a wide range of stakeholders, including ministries, dzongkhags, schools, and other government organisations. The review sought to assess the effectiveness of the current system and recommend improvements to address long-standing concerns.

The report acknowledged that the MaX system has contributed to improving accountability within the civil service. However, it also highlighted persistent challenges related to fairness, consistency, and the effectiveness of implementation across agencies. These concerns, according to the committee, have affected confidence in the system and raised questions about its suitability as a uniform performance evaluation tool across diverse sectors.

At the centre of parliamentary debate was the continued use of the bell curve or forced ranking system, which categorises employees into fixed performance bands, often requiring managers to distribute staff into top, average, and below-expectation categories regardless of actual performance outcomes. Lawmakers noted that while the system was designed to promote differentiation in performance, its rigid application has led to unintended consequences.

MP Kinzang Wangchuk of Dramedtse–Ngatshang constituency in Mongar raised concerns over its long-standing impact on morale within the civil service. He said the issue had been repeatedly raised since the earlier sessions of Parliament and stressed the need for urgent corrective action.

“It is important to work on the way forward as soon as possible before it leads to continued demotivation and attrition in the civil service,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, MP Rinchen Wangdi of Bartsam–Shongphu constituency in Trashigang emphasised the need for decisive reform. He noted that members of the House were already aware of both the strengths and limitations of the forced ranking system and urged the development of a practical solution.

“Rather, it is important for the House to work on the way forward solution as all the members in the House are well aware of the pros and cons of the bell curve system and the forced ranking,” he said.

Following deliberations, the House endorsed the recommendations submitted by the Good Governance Committee, marking a clear direction towards reforming the performance management framework of the civil service.

The key recommendations include a review of the current forced ranking system by the RCSC, with a view to transitioning towards a more evidence-based and merit-oriented performance evaluation approach. Until a new framework is fully developed, the committee recommended greater flexibility across agencies, while maintaining accountability standards.

The House also supported the establishment of independent grievance redress mechanisms, including the possible creation of an Administrative Tribunal, to strengthen transparency and ensure fairness in performance assessments. Lawmakers noted that such mechanisms would provide civil servants with a structured avenue to appeal evaluations and address grievances.

Another major recommendation focuses on introducing incentives for high-performing employees, alongside targeted training and capacity-building support for those who partially meet expectations. This approach is intended to shift the system from punitive ranking towards developmental performance management.

In addition, the Committee proposed the development of sector-sensitive performance assessment frameworks, recognising that performance indicators differ significantly across professions such as health, education, engineering, and technical services. A one-size-fits-all model, it noted, does not adequately reflect the complexity of specialised roles within the civil service.

The National Assembly’s endorsement signals a strong policy shift towards a more flexible, merit-based, and context-sensitive performance management system. Lawmakers expressed the view that the reforms would help strengthen accountability while also improving fairness and morale within the civil service.

The report concluded that the reforms are intended not only to refine the MaX system but also to enhance governance outcomes and public service delivery.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu