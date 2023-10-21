NA drafted 38 Legislations and adopted 13 International Instruments

Bhutan’s Tenth Parliamentary Session Marks Key Achievements

During the 10th session of the Third Parliament, a total of 38 legislations were drafted, arbitrated, or amended, and a total of 13 International Instruments were adopted by the National Assembly (NA) and the Parliament. Held from October 1 to October 20, 2023, the session yielded significant legislative achievements, while discussions on crucial issues were held.

One of the session’s highlights was the re-deliberation and adoption of the Biological Corridor Nine Bill of Bhutan 2023, which was forwarded by the National Council (NC) and has now been submitted for Royal Assent. This demonstrates a commitment to preserving the nation’s rich biodiversity.

In a move towards transparency and accountability, the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport presented a follow-up implementation status report on the resolutions passed during the previous Ninth Session.

Further, the Good Governance Committee presented its Review Report on the Annual Anti-Corruption Commission Report 2022-2023, offering five important recommendations. The House endorsed all of these recommendations, further reinforcing Bhutan’s stance against corruption.

The Question Hour sessions, adhering to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Bhutan, were marked by active participation, with 29 questions directed towards the Prime Minister and the Ministers. These questions covered a broad spectrum of issues, including the economy, social matters, policy, and developmental concerns.

In a Joint Sitting of the Parliament, the Public Accounts Committee presented its Review Report on the Royal Audit Authority Report. This report encompassed the Performance Audit Report on Irrigation Systems and the Performance Audit Report on Preparedness for Cybersecurity. The Public Accounts Committee submitted a total of 12 recommendations, seven of which pertained to the Performance Audit Report on Irrigation Systems, and five to the Performance Audit Report on Preparedness for Cybersecurity. All these recommendations were unanimously adopted, emphasizing the Parliament’s commitment to enhancing these critical areas.

The Prime Minister delivered his Annual Report on the State of the Nation, sharing insights into legislative plans and the government’s annual priorities with the Joint Sitting of the Parliament. This presentation underscores the government’s dedication to transparency and its commitment to addressing the nation’s priorities.

The Tenth Session of Bhutan’s Third Parliament has shown an unwavering commitment to addressing important legislative matters, promoting good governance, and ensuring accountability. The adoption of key bills, along with discussions on various pressing issues, demonstrates the nation’s drive towards progress and development.

Apart from that, usual agenda such as motions and questions hours have been scheduled in line with the Rule of Procedure of the House.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu