Multiple government agencies implicated in fraud and corruption cases, JDWNRH tops the list

Over Nu. 26mn misappropriated, cases referred to ACC, according to the public accounts committee report

In a shocking revelation, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has uncovered a series of fraud and corruption cases involving several agencies. According to a report released today, the top ten agencies with the highest amount of misappropriated funds have been identified, with Jigme Dorji Wangchuk National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) taking the lead.

Leading the list is JDWNRH, where a staggering amount of Nu. 8.441 million (mn) has been misused from the CD account.

Following closely behind is the regional revenue and customs office (RRCO) in Gelephu, with a reported misappropriation of Nu. 3.354 mn. The Dzongkhag administration in Dagana occupies the third position, with an amount of Nu. 3.079 mn involved in fraudulent activities.

The regional revenue customs office in Phuntsholing, including SBA, stands at fourth place, with Nu. 2.974 mn implicated in corrupt practices.

Bonded warehouse in AWP, Thimphu, secures the fifth position, with an amount of Nu 2.919 mn misused.

Dzongkhag administration in Bumthang follows closely behind in sixth place, with Nu. 2.283 mn involved in fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, Penden Cement Authority Limited is in seventh place, Nu. 1.418 mn has been misappropriated.

 The Dzongkhag administration in Samtse claims the eighth position, with Nu. 0.503 mn implicated in corruption. The medical supply depot in Phuntsholing ranks ninth on the list, with Nu. 0.283 mn involved in fraudulent activities. Meanwhile, the Dzongkhag administration in Trashigang occupies the tenth position, with Nu. 0.245 mn implicated in corruption.

Additionally, the report state that the total irregularities reported in the investigation amount to an alarming Nu. 7,525.498 mn.

 Meanwhile, fraud and corruption account for a mere 0.35% of the total irregularities, totaling Nu. 26.142 mn. These cases involve intentional and deceptive practices, aimed at deriving undue benefits, both monetary and otherwise.

Upon uncovering these irregularities, the cases that warrant further investigation have been referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for thorough scrutiny. The evidence collected thus far indicates a clear intention to commit fraud or deceive, highlighting the gravity of these offenses. A breakdown of agency-wise fraud and corruption, as stated by the PAC report, reveals that JDWNRH has the highest number of irregularities, with Nu. 8.441 mn, accounting for 32.29% of the total. RRCO in Gelephu follows closely behind, with Nu. 3.354 mn, constituting 12.83% of the misappropriated funds. The other agencies on the list have varying percentages, reflecting the extent of their involvement in fraudulent activities.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu

