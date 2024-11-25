MPs call for increased budget and human resources for the ACC

To function effectively and at its full potential, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) needs adequate resources. This issue was once again raised by the Good Governance Committee (GGC) of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday.

During the session, Members of Parliament (MPs) discussed persistent challenges such as human resource shortages and financial constraints, which have significantly hindered the ACC’s performance.

Currently, the ACC has an active workforce of 123, following a 17.9% attrition rate this year, the highest on record and an increase from 15.1% in the previous year. A total of 28 staff members left the organization, while 15 were recruited.

“Every year, the same issue of human resource shortages is reported. Where is the failure? The ACC has repeatedly requested independent recruitment of personnel. Is the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) failing to provide the necessary human resources for this critical agency?” questioned Sangay Khandu, the Deputy Speaker of the NA.

He emphasized that repeatedly highlighting resource shortages without actionable solutions undermines the effectiveness of the recommendations provided. “If recommendations for adequate human resources and sufficient budget allocations yield no results, what is the point of repeatedly reporting and making such recommendations?” he added.

Similarly, Lhendup Wangdi, MP of Bji-Kartshog Uesu Constituency, stressed the need for a more robust budget allocation to empower the ACC to fulfill its mandate. “Our review of the annual report revealed that a lack of human resources exacerbates corruption in the country, particularly with the increasing role of technology in facilitating corrupt practices. To address this, the ACC must conduct more public education and awareness campaigns on transparency and integrity,” he said.

The Opposition Leader, Dasho Pema Chhewang, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of strengthening institutional capacity. “Human resources are essential for effective anti-corruption efforts. If the RCSC could assist in recruiting skilled and experienced personnel, it would enhance the ACC’s ability to combat corruption effectively,” he said.

Additionally, Lhaba Lhaba, MP of Khatoed Laya, shared that an assessment revealed a significant portion of ACC staff is at a foundational competency level. Of the 123 staff, 59 have less than two years of experience. Among the 31 employees with 3 to 5 years of experience, only three have achieved advanced competency levels. Similarly, among those with over 10 years of experience, only 11 have reached advanced competency, with none achieving expert status. He emphasized the need for adequate budget and human resources to strengthen the ACC’s foundation and improve its anti-corruption efforts.

Other MPs also highlighted the importance of addressing resource shortages by increasing budget allocations, enhancing training programs, and tackling the root causes of corruption more effectively.

The House adopted several recommendations, including empowering law enforcement and regulatory agencies to act as gatekeepers of integrity and anti-corruption efforts. These could be achieved through better compensation, regulatory reforms, and enhanced investigative, intelligence, and technological capacities.

The government was urged to integrate anti-corruption as a key dimension of the National Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) framework, incorporate anti-corruption measures in performance-based budgeting, and include anti-corruption indicators in the RCSC’s performance dashboard.

Further recommendations included reinforcing accountability and oversight mechanisms through stronger parliamentary functions, citizen engagement, civil society involvement, and improved information disclosure. Relevant agencies were also encouraged to mitigate corruption risks in revenue mobilization through legislative and policy reforms, stricter enforcement and monitoring, and an enhanced business regulatory environment.

The Finance Ministry was directed to allocate an adequate budget, while the RCSC was asked to provide sufficient human resources to the ACC. MPs emphasized that success in combating corruption depends heavily on the political will of the government.

The House also endorsed four additional recommendations, including expanding online services to reduce turnaround times, enhance transparency, and minimize opportunities for corruption between service providers and recipients.

Finally, the NA proposed discussions with the National Council of Bhutan to establish a joint parliamentary committee to review the ACC’s annual reports and the National Integrity Assessment Reports. The GGC was tasked with preparing a comprehensive report detailing corruption-related judgments and the current status of restitution and asset recovery for the next session. It was also asked to present a review of compensation and rehabilitation for individuals acquitted or whose cases were dismissed by the Court.

By Nidup Lhamo, from Thimphu