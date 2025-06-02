MP Submits Petition to Strengthen Support for Border Residents

In response to the growing challenges faced by residents in Bhutan’s border regions—particularly the increasing issue of Gungtong (abandoned homes)—Member of Parliament (MP) Namgay Dorji from the Khamdang-Ramjar constituency submitted a petition calling for a dedicated support system for communities living along the country’s borders.

Presenting the petition in the National Assembly, MP Namgay Dorji highlighted that several villages in the border areas are experiencing significant depopulation, with numerous homes left abandoned. He attributed this trend primarily to the absence of essential facilities and services in these remote locations.

For example, in Dukti village under Yalang Gewog in Trashiyangtse, the local school currently serves only six students with a single teacher. “Parents are reluctant to send their children to distant boarding schools due to a lack of nearby facilities and caregivers,” MP Namgay Dorji stated.

He further noted that residents of border villages face severe difficulties in accessing basic services such as healthcare, roads, markets, and internet connectivity—factors that are driving families to migrate in search of better living conditions.

“The declining population in these sensitive areas not only disrupts public service delivery but also poses potential security concerns,” he warned. “If not addressed promptly, these challenges may undermine national safety and territorial integrity.”

Other parliamentarians echoed their support for the petition. MP Tashi Tenzin of Radhi-Sakteng acknowledged that while government support exists, tailored interventions are critical to addressing the persistent issue of Gungtong in border areas.

Similarly, MP Lhaba Lhaba from Khatoe-Laya stressed the importance of targeted support for remote highland gewogs such as Laya and Lunana, which face harsh weather and difficult terrain. He emphasized the need for skilled civil servants, particularly in health and education, as well as infrastructure improvements such as solar rooftops and better facilities for livestock and pack animals like horses.

MP Lamdra Wangdi of Nganglam also backed the petition, asserting that border residents play a vital role in safeguarding national boundaries and deserve robust government support.

In response, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo D.N. Dungyel, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting border communities. He proposed the formation of a dedicated committee to study the issue comprehensively and to formulate recommendations based on research and community needs.

Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the National Assembly directed the Good Governance Committee to conduct a detailed review and submit a report in the upcoming winter session.

The petition outlines several targeted measures to uplift border communities, which are:

Education: Deployment of multi-subject teachers, expansion of boarding school facilities, education subsidies, and support programs such as uniforms and school meals.

Livelihood Support: Special aid for farmers and livestock owners, including subsidies for animals, feed, fencing, and climate-resilient crops.

Infrastructure Development: Upgrading roads and bridges, providing solar electricity, and expanding mobile and internet connectivity in rural villages.

Public Services: Improved access to healthcare, local trade support, promotion of eco-tourism, medicinal plant cultivation, and artisanal craft industries.

Community Engagement and Security: Establishment of local volunteer groups, delivery of civic education programs, and youth engagement initiatives such as border-based camps and leadership activities to foster community resilience and national pride.

The petition further introduces a proposed Border Communities Incentive and Retention Program, which seeks to provide a sustainable and comprehensive approach to strengthening the well-being of residents in these strategically significant regions.

“Timely intervention by the Royal Government will not only safeguard our national sovereignty but also ensure the prosperity and empowerment of our border citizens,” MP Namgay Dorji emphasized.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu