MP Raises Issue of Land Constraints in Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde; MoIT Assures Support

The issue of limited land availability in Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde, one of Bhutan’s smallest Class ‘A’ thromdes, was raised in the National Assembly (NA), with lawmakers calling for institutional consolidation and strategic boundary expansion to enable future urban growth.

Raising the concern during the current sitting of the House, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Dewathang–Gomdar Constituency, Tshering Penjor, highlighted that Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde covers just 4.47 square kilometres, comprises six constituencies, and has a resident population of 12,123. Despite its strategic role as Bhutan’s eastern gateway to India, a substantial portion of the thromde’s limited land is occupied by multiple institutions, significantly constraining planned urban development.

According to the MP, sizeable land parcels within the Thromde are currently occupied by four locations of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) and IMTRAT, three Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) establishments, and three areas under Project DANTAK. This fragmented institutional footprint, he said, leaves little land available for implementing the thromde’s Local Area Plan (LAP), limiting opportunities for housing, public amenities, commercial activities, and infrastructure development.

The MP suggested that consolidating these institutions into integrated premises—one each for the Army/IMTRAT, Police, and Project DANTAK—could release land from the remaining sites. “The freed land could then be reallocated for urban development, town expansion, and public infrastructure in line with the Local Area Plan,” he said.

In addition to institutional land use, the MP pointed to geographical constraints that further restrict Samdrup Jongkhar’s expansion. He noted that the thromde’s boundary toward Dewathang is largely fixed, leaving limited scope for outward growth. However, he highlighted strong potential for expansion toward Phuntsho Rabtenling (Motanga) Industrial Park, which could significantly enhance the thromde’s land area, population base, and long-term economic prospects.

Motanga Industrial Park, located near the India–Bhutan border, is one of eastern Bhutan’s key industrial hubs and a flagship government initiative aimed at promoting export-oriented industries, employment generation, and private sector growth, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Responding to the issue, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), Chandra Bdr. Gurung, acknowledged Samdrup Jongkhar’s importance as the international gateway for the six eastern dzongkhags and recognized the land constraints facing the Thromde.

The Minister informed the House that approximately 185 acres of land within the Thromde area are currently occupied by institutions including the RBA, RBP, IMTRAT, and Project DANTAK. While noting the critical role these institutions play in national security, infrastructure development, and public service delivery, he said that optimizing land use requires careful coordination and adherence to existing rules.

He further stated that the Local Government has already initiated discussions involving the Dzongkhag Administration, the Thromde, and the concerned institutions to explore possible solutions.

“If the Local Government formally raises concerns related to the town plan and demonstrates its institutional capacity in accordance with existing rules and regulations, the Ministry will extend its full support,” the Minister said.

As Samdrup Jongkhar continues to serve as a vital trade, transport, and administrative hub for eastern Bhutan, lawmakers and planners agree that addressing land constraints will be essential for sustainable urban development. The discussion in the House emphasize the need to balance the operational requirements of national institutions with the long-term urban, economic, and social needs of the Thromde.

With the matter now placed in the hands of the Local Government, how Samdrup Jongkhar’s urban future unfolds remains to be seen. While local leaders were unavailable for comment, interactions with business owners and long-term residents reflect optimism that the Dzongkhag can still realize the forward-looking urban vision once envisioned for the eastern gateway town.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu