MP raises concern about Paro Airport Expansion Project

During question hour in the National Assembly today (June, 6, 2025), Member of Parliament (MP) Sonam Tashi of Lamgong-Wangchang Constituency raised concerns regarding the proposed expansion of Paro International Airport and town development. Apart from the the relocation of residents, he said that there is need for transparency and fairness in the land acquisition and relocation process.

Apart from seeking clarification on the specific areas and properties that would be affected by the expansion, the MP also requested details on the compensation framework—specifically whether it would include livelihood restoration, resettlement support, or land substitution for displaced individuals. He further inquired about the tentative timeline for the project’s planning and implementation.

Additionally, the MP sought information on how the Ministry is engaging with affected communities, gewog administrations, and local government bodies. “Meaningful consultation and informed consent are essential to ensuring that the interests of both rural and urban communities are safeguarded,” he added.

Responding to the question, the Minister of MoIT, Chandra Bdr. Gurung shared a detailed plan for the proposed expansion of Paro International. “The expansion is essential to improve safety and accommodate the growing demand for air travel, address increasing air traffic, and ensure compliance with both national and international aviation standards, particularly aligning with compliances set by those International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” the Minister added.

According to the Minister, the main scope of the expansion plan includes protection of the flight funnel along both ends of the runway and limitation of the development at other zones to their respective permissible height.

The project also includes the construction of an ICAO-compliant runway strip extending 75 meters from the runway centerline towards Chang-Dungkha, as well as the development of a 240-by-90 meter runway end safety area towards Bondey.

The Minister said that the existing runway will be extended to enhance aircraft operational safety, and key airport infrastructure such as aircraft hangars, fire station, Royal Lounge, ATC tower, and RBA staff quarters will be relocated to make space for an expanded passenger terminal and parallel taxiway to maximize airside operational area.

The airport expansion will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will involve the acquisition of 19.258 acres in Bondey, affecting 53 landowners and 82 plots. This area is required to meet safety standards for the RESA and includes settlements that fall within the red zone of the flight path. Additionally, 6.438 acres will be acquired in Chang-Dungkha from 34 landowners (65 plots) to construct the required runway strip, as the current 45-meter strip does not meet ICAO specifications.

Additionally, some existing settlements in the area fall within the red zone of the flight path-designated as a no-construction zone.

Phase two will focus on the development of Hangar space on 24.715 acres involving 61 landowners and 127 plots. The minister said that due to growing number of scheduled and private jet flights, the existing 8 aircraft parking bays are no longer sufficient. “To support increased aircrafts movement and reduce taxiway occupancy, the hangar facilities will be relocated and extend parallel taxiway in that area,” the Minister said.

This phase will also include an 11.59 acre runway extension towards Paro College of Education, affecting 36 landowners and 54 plots. “The land in this area falls within the no-construction red zone,” the Minister said.

Phase III will involve the expansion of the runway toward Paro Town, requiring 9.84 acres from 22 landowners (69 plots), and the acquisition of 12.206 acres at Khangku Farm, currently held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. This area will be used to relocate the airport’s security quarters, freeing up operational space within the airport premises. An additional 3.239 acres of private land will be acquired to facilitate realignment of the national highway. In total, approximately 90 acres of land will be acquired, as confirmed by a joint survey conducted by ParoDzongkhag’s Land Sector and the Department of Air Transport.

Under phase three, the expansion works includes the expansion of the runway towards Paro town, requiring 9.84 acres from 22 landowners (69 plots), and the acquisition of 12.206 acres at Khangkhu Farm. “The security quarters within the airport premises will relocated to the Khanddkhu areas to ensure that all the spaces within the sirport are utilized exclusively for operational purposes,” the minister said.

Additional 3,239 acres of private land is to be acquired for highway realignment. In total, around 90 acres of land will be acquired, To ensure fair and transparent relocation, a working committee including representatives from Paro Dzongkhag Administration, Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority, Wangchang Gewog and Department of Air Transport has been formed.

The committee has identified two possible resettlement sites within the same gewogs. The first site, near Uma Resort & YDF Land, spans 74.24 acres and already has basic facilities. The second sites, located above Taju covering 15.00 acres of forest land. This site will require land clearing, construction of approach roads, and provision of basic utilities such as electricity and water.

Meanwhile, Changi Airports International is developing a long-term master plan for Paro International Airport, which is expected to be completed by November 2025. The final land requirements for the expansion will be determined based on this master plan.

In addition to the working committee, the Changi Airports International team held a stakeholder consultation meeting on 14 March 2A25, which was attended by the Paro Dzongkhag Administration and the leaders of the relevant gewogs under Paro Dzongkhag.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu