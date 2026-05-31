MP Questions Minister Over Planning and Climate Resilience

Despite billions invested in infrastructure through public spending, external grants, and borrowings, recurring failures across major projects are raising concerns over planning, technical design, and climate resilience in Bhutan’s construction sector.

These include recent incidents, including the flash flood in the Amochu area, Phuentsholing that buried a culvert under debris, concerns over the Omchu Bridge, alongside repeated road blockages in Phuentsholing caused by debris washing down from uphill construction sites. Taken together, these incidents point to a broader challenge of infrastructure vulnerability in high-risk landscapes, where climate-related hazards appear to be outpacing existing mitigation measures.

Responding to the above concerns raised by Phuentsholing constituency Member of Parliament Rinzin Dorji, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chandra Bahadur Gurung said infrastructure projects follow a structured approval process involving feasibility studies, topographic and geotechnical surveys, hydrological assessments, climate resilience measures, and detailed engineering designs by qualified professionals.

“These processes are reviewed by relevant agencies to ensure compliance with established standards,” the minister said.

On the Amochu culvert incident, the minister acknowledged that the structure had not adequately accounted for the scale of debris and sediment generated by upstream landslides. He attributed the landslides to a combination of unregulated development activities and unprecedented rainfall.

Following the incident, technical experts have been engaged to stabilize the area and redesign the culvert with stronger sediment and debris management measures.

Regarding the Omchu Bridge, the minister said the structure remains stable and faces no immediate threat. He added that geotechnical and hydrological assessments were conducted during the design stage, while flood mitigation, upstream stabilization, and sediment control efforts continue in the area.

The ministry said a multi-layered strategy is being implemented under the 13th Five-Year Plan (2024–2029) to strengthen infrastructure resilience, with emphasis on roads, water supply, and waste management systems.

Measures include updated road design guidelines incorporating climate-resilient features and planning frameworks for urban and rural settlements aimed at reducing environmental risks.

Engineering standards have also been revised to better address climate impacts. Improvements include enhanced drainage systems, larger and additional cross-drainage structures, and upgraded designs to reduce blockage and scouring risks. Bridge and culvert standards now factor in higher flood-return periods and additional safety margins to address hydrological uncertainty.

The ministry also highlighted the rollout of the Web-Based Construction Manager Software (CMS) in July 2025 to improve transparency and strengthen project planning, contract management, monitoring, billing, and reporting.

In parallel, Bhutan is implementing the Enhancing Climate Resilience of the Urban Landscapes and Communities in the Thimphu-Paro Region (ECRUL) project (2025–2030), a US$20 million initiative funded through the Global Environment Facility’s Least Developed Countries Fund. The project promotes nature-based solutions, including watershed restoration, springshed protection, early warning systems, and improved stormwater management, expected to benefit more than 146,000 residents.

Infrastructure standards are also being revised to address rising climate threats such as landslides, flash floods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), droughts, sedimentation, and wildfires.

Recent reforms include the adoption of the Thimphu Design Code (2024), which mandates risk-informed urban development in hazard-prone areas and requires geohazard and flood resilience compliance for new construction and redevelopment projects.

Meanwhile, the National Surface Transport Policy and Surface Transport Bill are under preparation, signaling a broader shift toward preventive and climate-resilient infrastructure planning.

The minister said these measures reflect a transition from reactive infrastructure management to a more preventive approach aligned with national and international climate commitments.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Bhutan spent about Nu 4 billion on disaster relief and restoration between FY 2013–14 and FY 2025–26, averaging an annual domestic burden of around Nu 300 million.

To strengthen preparedness, the government has allocated Nu 2.56 billion for disaster management under the 13th Five-Year Plan. However, climate shocks continue to strain public finances. Following intense rainfall on October 4–5, 2025, the government was compelled to draw down US$20.54 million (about Nu 1.8 billion) from the World Bank’s Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) facility to secure emergency liquidity.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu