Most of DPT’s incumbent MPs to re-contest in 2023

Most of the incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) from Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) are set to recontest in the 2023 Parliamentary elections. According to the DPT, about 90% of the serving MPs will be making a comeback in the next election. However, there are some who have decided not to contest.

The general secretary of DPT, Sonam Tashi said that while the party is saying 90% all the serving MPs may recontest. He said, “For most of the MPs, there is support from the voters,” adding they are seasoned politicians of the country. He claimed that most of the three term serving MPs, who are eligible are making a come back including the party president.

The Opposition Leader, MP of Panbang, Dorji Wangdi, MP of Dramdtse-Ngatshang, Ugyen Wangdi and MP of Bomdeling-Jamkhar, Duptho are three-term serving MPs while MP of Jomotshangkha-Martshalla, Norbu Wangzom, MP of Khengkhar-Weringla, Rinzin Jamtsho and MP of Chhumig-Ura, Karma Wangchuk are two-term serving MPs. Rest have served for one term.

The incumbent MPs of Bardo-Trong, Gyambo Tshering and Khar-Yurung, Tshering Choden are going to recontest for the upcoming election. The MP of Bartsham-Shongphu, Passang Dorji (PhD) and Nanong-Shumar MP, Lungten Namgyel will also recontest for the Parliamentary election.

The serving MP of Chhumig-Ura, Karma Wangchuk said that his objective to recontest is to offer choices to the voters.

Speaking to Business Bhutan, the Meanbi-Tsankhar MP, Choki Gyeltshen said he has not yet decided whether to recontest or not. One or two more candidates have also indicated that they have not decided.

However, the serving MP of Bomdeling-Jamkhar, Duptho, both one-term serving MPs of Wamrong and Kanglung-Samkhar-Udzorong, Karma Thinley and Dr Samdrup R. Wangchuk are not going to recontest for the 2023 Parliamentary election.

The Bomdeling-Jamkhar, Duptho is resigning from the party on health ground while the MP of Wamrong Karma Thinley is resigning to pursue his PhD studies.

Meanwhile, DPT had declared Ten Gyamtsho, 52, as candidate for the Radhi-Sakteng Constituency, Trashigang, on November 3, 2022, while Namgay was introduced as the candidate for Tashicholing constituency, Samtse on 14 June for Bhutan’s fourth parliamentary election.

The DPT is looking for the best candidates from all the constituencies and the candidate selection committee are in the process of selecting candidates.

90% of candidate selection has been completed, which include two women candidates according to the party.

With the vision to contribute towards a vibrant democracy, where every Bhutanese would pursue happiness in an environment of peace, prosperity, equity, and justice, the DPT is one of the two oldest political parties in the country founded in 2007. It is the only political party which served for three consecutive terms in the Parliament.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu