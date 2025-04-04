More than Winning: The Pursuit of Meaning and Impact

Though Bhutan’s Zhiwaling Heritage fell short in a thrilling battle, it showcased Bhutanese solidarity and the fact that everyone can play a role in promoting Bhutan

In a nail-biting showdown that kept fans on edge, Bhutan’s beloved Zhiwaling Heritage narrowly missed reaching the last four of the “Most Instagrammable Hotel” in the world. In a global clash of aesthetics and allure, the Zhiwaling Heritage lost to Vietnam’s Azerai Ke Ga Bay—by just a whisker.

Out of a staggering 29,209 votes cast, Zhiwaling secured an impressive 13,412 (46%), but was edged out by Azerai’s 15,797 (54%). The defeat, though close, marked the end of a breathtaking journey for Bhutan’s first five-star hotel.

Yet for Karma Lotey, President for Yangphel and Zhiwaling, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary. “Just being nominated was already a victory,” he said. “We made it to the finals in the Asia region. Of course, winning would have been sweeter, but the journey was thrilling.” “Zhiwaling Heritage was honored to be among the 64 hotels selected from approximately 400 nominations to compete in Luxury Travel Advisor’s Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World contest. Up against some of the world’s most iconic luxury hotel brands, we were proud to make it to the “Elite Eight” and place among the top two for the Asia, Indian Ocean, and South Pacific region,” he added.

But this was more than just a competition. For Karma, it was about putting Bhutan on the global map. “This nomination isn’t just for the hotel—it’s for Bhutan. People who had never even heard of our country now know its name,” he said. “It shows that even a small lodge like Zhiwaling, can inspire the world.” He added that apart from Gross National Happiness, and a carbon negative country, there are other aspects through which Bhutan can be promoted. “And everyone has the opportunity.”

The hotel’s nomination sparked a wave of national pride and unity. Bhutanese citizens, from ordinary netizens to the Prime Minister and senior officials, rallied online to cast their votes. “While the recognition was an honor, what truly moved us was the outpouring of support from Bhutan. We were deeply humbled by how Bhutanese from all walks of life—friends, partners, and even those we had never met—came together to cheer us on. The unity, pride, and encouragement we received reminded us of the strength of our community and the deep sense of connection we all share,” he said.

Calling the experience “unprecedented” and “emotional,” Karma emphasized that this journey was never about Zhiwaling alone. “It was about Bhutan. It showed that every Bhutanese has a role to play in promoting our nation. “Within our team too, it became more than just a campaign—it turned into a moment of joy and bonding. Rallying together brought a renewed sense of purpose and camaraderie that we’ll carry with us long after the contest,” he said.

Zhiwaling Heritage, set amidst 12 acres of pristine land and built in exquisite traditional Bhutanese style, is more than just a hotel—it’s a symbol of Bhutan’s unique values. With its commitment to sustainability and the integration of Gross National Happiness in its business model, Zhiwaling stands apart from global luxury chains.

This year’s competition saw 64 exceptional hotels go head-to-head. Now, only four remain: Octant Douro (Portugal), Palace Hotel (San Francisco), Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets (Mexico), and Azerai Ke Ga Bay (Vietnam), which denied Zhiwaling a place in the final four.

Had Zhiwaling advanced, it would have faced off with Octant Douro—the top contender from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. But while the journey ends here for Zhiwaling, its legacy shines brighter than ever.

As Karma Lotey summed it up: “We may not have won, which would have been sweeter, but we’ve won hearts—and we’ve shown the world a glimpse of Bhutan. It was more than just a competition—it became a shared celebration of Bhutanese hospitality, identity, and spirit. For that, we are endlessly grateful.”

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu