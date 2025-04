More than Winning: The Pursuit of Meaning and Impact

Though Bhutanโ€™s Zhiwaling Heritage fell short in a thrilling battle, it showcased Bhutanese solidarity and the fact that everyone can play a role in promoting Bhutan

ย In a nail-biting showdown that kept fans on edge, Bhutanโ€™s beloved Zhiwaling Heritage narrowly missed reaching the last four of the โ€œMost Instagrammable Hotelโ€ in the world. In a global clash of aesthetics and allure, the Zhiwaling Heritage lost to Vietnamโ€™s Azerai Ke Ga Bayโ€”by just a whisker.

Out of a staggering 29,209 votes cast, Zhiwaling secured an impressive 13,412 (46%), but was edged out by Azeraiโ€™s 15,797 (54%). The defeat, though close, marked the end of a breathtaking journey for Bhutanโ€™s first five-star hotel.

Yet for Karma Lotey, President for Yangphel and Zhiwaling, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary. โ€œJust being nominated was already a victory,โ€ he said. โ€œWe made it to the finals in the Asia region. Of course, winning would have been sweeter, but the journey was thrilling.โ€ โ€œZhiwaling Heritage was honored to be among the 64 hotels selected from approximately 400 nominations to compete in Luxury Travel Advisorโ€™s Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World contest. Up against some of the worldโ€™s most iconic luxury hotel brands, we were proud to make it to the โ€œElite Eightโ€ and place among the top two for the Asia, Indian Ocean, and South Pacific region,โ€ he added.

But this was more than just a competition. For Karma, it was about putting Bhutan on the global map. โ€œThis nomination isnโ€™t just for the hotelโ€”itโ€™s for Bhutan. People who had never even heard of our country now know its name,โ€ he said. โ€œIt shows that even a small lodge like Zhiwaling, can inspire the world.โ€ He added that apart from Gross National Happiness, and a carbon negative country, there are other aspects through which Bhutan can be promoted. โ€œAnd everyone has the opportunity.โ€

The hotelโ€™s nomination sparked a wave of national pride and unity. Bhutanese citizens, from ordinary netizens to the Prime Minister and senior officials, rallied online to cast their votes. โ€œWhile the recognition was an honor, what truly moved us was the outpouring of support from Bhutan. We were deeply humbled by how Bhutanese from all walks of lifeโ€”friends, partners, and even those we had never metโ€”came together to cheer us on. The unity, pride, and encouragement we received reminded us of the strength of our community and the deep sense of connection we all share,โ€ he said.

Calling the experience โ€œunprecedentedโ€ and โ€œemotional,โ€ Karma emphasized that this journey was never about Zhiwaling alone. โ€œIt was about Bhutan. It showed that every Bhutanese has a role to play in promoting our nation. โ€œWithin our team too, it became more than just a campaignโ€”it turned into a moment of joy and bonding. Rallying together brought a renewed sense of purpose and camaraderie that weโ€™ll carry with us long after the contest,โ€ he said.

Zhiwaling Heritage, set amidst 12 acres of pristine land and built in exquisite traditional Bhutanese style, is more than just a hotelโ€”itโ€™s a symbol of Bhutanโ€™s unique values. With its commitment to sustainability and the integration of Gross National Happiness in its business model, Zhiwaling stands apart from global luxury chains.

This yearโ€™s competition saw 64 exceptional hotels go head-to-head. Now, only four remain: Octant Douro (Portugal), Palace Hotel (San Francisco), Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets (Mexico), and Azerai Ke Ga Bay (Vietnam), which denied Zhiwaling a place in the final four.

Had Zhiwaling advanced, it would have faced off with Octant Douroโ€”the top contender from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. But while the journey ends here for Zhiwaling, its legacy shines brighter than ever.

As Karma Lotey summed it up: โ€œWe may not have won, which would have been sweeter, but weโ€™ve won heartsโ€”and weโ€™ve shown the world a glimpse of Bhutan. It was more than just a competitionโ€”it became a shared celebration of Bhutanese hospitality, identity, and spirit. For that, we are endlessly grateful.โ€

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu