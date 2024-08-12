More than 500 Bhutanese register for Bhutan Innovation Forum

10 Bhutanese nationals amongst galaxy of stars who would be speaking

As the clock ticks, the Bhutan Innovation Forum, which will bring together eminent global personalities, businessmen, thought leaders and others at Paro, from October 1-3, nears. In what is justifiably the biggest event Bhutan has hosted, more than 500 Bhutanese have registered to attend the Forum. According to Druk Holding Investments (DHI), international participants have also registered but their confirmation waits. Preparations are going in full swing with a lot of ministries and other stakeholders involved.

Meanwhile, Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche will be one of the eight keynote speakers. The other six are Richard J. Roberts, Molecular Biologist and Nobel Laureate, who is today the Chief Scientific Officer at New England Biolabs, Ipswich, Massachusetts.

Joseph E. Stiglitz, Economist and Nobel Laureate join this prestigious group along with Nicolas H. Stern, Economist, Member of the House, Lords of the United Kingdom. Nicholas Stern (Lord Stern) is a globally recognised economist, and one of the world’s leading authorities on climate change, international development and global economic growth.

Evan Spiegel, the Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc and Juan Manuel Santos are other keynote speakers. Juan Manuel Santos was the President of Colombia, from 2010 to 2018, and the sole recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for “his resolute efforts to bring the country’s more than 50-year-long civil war to an end”.

Anil Ambani, one of India’s leading business leaders and founder of the Reliance Group; whose constituent business enterprises are engaged in pivotal roles in the ongoing economic transformation of India is also a key note speaker.

Apart from the keynote Speakers, there are internationally renounced personalities like Joyce Chan, who spent 35 years working in Global Research, with expertise in Macro, Fixed Income, Emerging Markets, Geopolitical and Strategic Research.

Meanwhile, there are also speakers from Bhutan. They are Dasho Kinley Dorji, former Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications; Rabsel Dorji who works for the Gelephu Mindfulness City; Tashi Lhamo, Director, Department of Finance at Druk Holding and Investments (DHI); Lhazin Y. Nedup, Urban Planner and Program Manager, who works at the intersection of climate action, urban planning, and social innovation; Dasho Chewang Rinzin, Director, Royal Institute for Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS); Jigdrel Singay, Senior Analyst, Digital Asset Department, DHI; Dasho Karma Tshiteem, Chairman, National Service Core Working Group; Nyema Zam, Founder, Samuh Mediatech and Dawa Chhoedron, Chief Engineer, Department of Energy, Ministry of Energy & Natural Resources and Zeerie Chhodoen, Analyst, InnoTech, DHI.

Mr. Jacques von Benecke, the Chief Technology Officer for DHI Group of companies and consultant for the Royal Government of Bhutan’s (RGoB) as a member of the Government Technology Commission, will also be speaking.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu