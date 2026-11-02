More Than 129,000 Register for Project 108: A Nation Prepares for a Sacred Moment

A nation is preparing to make a pilgrimage to Gelephu.

With 129,484 people registered to attend the raising of 108 Jangchub Chortens on November 1, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is preparing for an extraordinary gathering of people from all 20 dzongkhags and abroad for an occasion of profound religious significance.

At the heart of Project 108 is a remarkable vision: 108 chortens, each standing 15 metres tall, rising simultaneously along approximately 12 kilometres of the Mau Chhu river corridor. Positioned 108 metres apart, centre to centre, the sacred structures will form a single line across the landscape of Gelephu. Preparations have become a nationwide effort, involving construction teams, volunteers, security personnel, medical workers, transport agencies and telecommunications providers.

Of the 129,484 registered participants as of October 31, 128,720 are Bhutanese citizens from all 20 dzongkhags, with international participants accounting for the remainder.

Thimphu has recorded the highest number, with 22,321 registrations, followed by host dzongkhag Sarpang with 17,258.

The response from eastern Bhutan is particularly significant. Trashigang has registered 7,336 people, followed by Trashi Yangtse with 3,391, Mongar with 5,989 and Lhuntse with 3,152.

Punakha has recorded 3,594 registrations, Pema Gatshel 5,006 while Wangdue Phodrang has registered 5,195 and Samdrup Jongkhar with 7,233. Dagana has recorded 5,698, Bumthang 2,998, Chukha 9,154 and Haa 1,697.

For Sarpang, the gathering presents a major logistical challenge, requiring extensive coordination to accommodate the influx of visitors and manage movement across the event area.

Behind the raising of the 108 chortens is an extensive operation involving months of preparation. According to the organisers, more than 40,000 trained volunteers have been mobilised across the construction sites. Groundwork, foundation preparation and stockpiling of construction materials have been undertaken ahead of the simultaneous raising of all 108 structures.

The scale of the undertaking reflects Bhutan’s enduring tradition of zhabto—voluntary labour offered for religious works and community welfare. In Project 108, this tradition assumes an extraordinary dimension. Thousands of workers and volunteers are contributing across multiple sites towards a shared objective. The simultaneous raising of the chortens requires precise coordination, extensive preparation and collective commitment.

Beyond construction, agencies responsible for transport, communications, security, crowd management and emergency response are working to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

India is expected to be represented by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Sandeep Arya. Authorities in neighbouring Assam have also introduced traffic management measures in parts of Chirang district to regulate vehicle movements associated with the gathering.

Accommodating more than 129,000 registered participants along an extensive river corridor requires comprehensive safety arrangements. The Royal Bhutan Police, Desuups and Bhutan Red Cross Society volunteers are supporting security and public safety operations. Designated entry points, screening procedures and access controls have been established to regulate the movement of participants.

Medical preparedness is another priority. Two 10-bedded field hospitals have been established in Chuzagang and Taraythang, east of the Mau Chhu. These are supported by mobile medical units and ambulances, with air evacuation arrangements available when necessary. Medical referral arrangements with specialised hospitals in Guwahati, India, have also been established to facilitate advanced treatment in emergencies.

The surrounding environment presents additional challenges. Since the event corridor passes through ecologically sensitive areas, wildlife monitoring teams have been deployed to minimise encounters between animals and visitors. The Elephant Alert and Safety Team is among the units involved, using mobile alerts linked to collared elephant herd leaders. Measures are also being taken to guide wildlife towards Ecological Corridor A in Samtenling Gewog.

These arrangements reflect the importance of balancing the scale of the gathering with public safety and environmental protection. Communications infrastructure has been strengthened along the 12-kilometre corridor, including the deployment of 25 Starlink stations. Colour-coded directional systems will help participants navigate designated areas, while a central toll-free helpline, 108, will provide assistance with transport, emergencies and lost-and-found services. Organisers have also planned phased public access to inspect and circumambulate the chortens from November 3, helping regulate visitor movement after the main event.

As the date approaches, the priority is to complete preparations and ensure that the various agencies and teams work in coordination.

The registration of more than 129,000 people is a powerful indication of the response to Project 108. But the significance of the occasion cannot be measured by attendance figures alone. It will be reflected in the labour of volunteers, the commitment of communities, and the determination of people travelling from distant dzongkhags to participate in a shared religious undertaking.

On November 1, attention will turn to the banks of the Mau Chhu, where 108 Jangchub Chortens are scheduled to rise together. It will mark the culmination of months of preparation and an extraordinary collective effort, bringing together construction, voluntary service and religious devotion. For Gelephu, it will be a gathering of unprecedented proportions. For the thousands travelling from across Bhutan and beyond, it will be an opportunity to become part of a sacred moment in the nation’s history.

And behind the 108 chortens will stand thousands of people whose faith, labour and collective commitment have helped transform the vision of His Majesty The King into a national offering.

Nidup Lhamo, Gelephu