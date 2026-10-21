More Bhutanese Allege Financial Losses in US Employment Scheme

Complainants allege delayed applications, undocumented expenses and partial refunds as they call for investigation into promised overseas employment opportunities.

More Bhutanese citizens have come forward alleging financial losses through an arrangement that promised employment and travel opportunities in the United States (US), raising concerns over the risks of paying large sums for overseas opportunities without independently verified documentation.

The latest complaints follow an earlier report by Business Bhutan on similar allegations involving a Bhutanese woman. The complainants say they paid hundreds of thousands of ngultrum in the hope of securing jobs in America but received neither the promised opportunities nor satisfactory explanations for prolonged delays.

Some allege that they were offered only partial refunds after repeatedly seeking updates and the return of their money. They are now calling for an investigation and urging others to exercise caution when approached with overseas employment or migration offers.

Payments made on promises of US opportunities

Kipchu, a resident of Misse Village in Paro, said he became interested in travelling to the US after discussing the possibility with a close friend living there. According to his account, the friend introduced him to the woman, who was said to be able to facilitate travel arrangements for Bhutanese citizens.

Kipchu said he was initially quoted a processing fee of Nu 200,000 but was offered a reduced rate of Nu 180,000. His friend Nidup later decided to join the arrangement.

According to Kipchu, he transferred his money to his friend, who deposited a combined Nu 360,000 into a Bank of Bhutan account identified as belonging to the woman. The two men were reportedly asked to submit passport photographs, personal information and completed biodata forms while waiting for interview schedules.

After several months without substantial updates, they were allegedly told that a group of seven applicants had to be assembled before the process could proceed. Kipchu further claimed that the applicants were instructed to record traditional dance performances and upload the videos on Facebook. The arrangement was presented as an opportunity for Bhutanese cultural performers to travel to the US.

He said he subsequently received a document described as a DS-160 visa application confirmation, which led him to believe the process was progressing. However, he said no interview took place despite the continued wait.

Additional payments and partial refunds

Concerned about the delays, Kipchu said the applicants eventually requested refunds. He alleged that they were initially told another agent was involved in handling the arrangements and were later asked to pay an additional Nu 40,000 each to facilitate their interviews.

According to Kipchu, the additional payments were made, but the interviews still did not materialise. When the applicants again sought refunds, they were allegedly offered Nu 80,000 each, with the remaining amount said to have been spent on administrative work.

Kipchu said the applicants requested receipts or other documents to substantiate the expenses but did not receive them. He further alleged that the woman promised to arrange the outstanding refunds after finding replacement applicants, before eventually stopping communication and blocking them on social media.

Based on Kipchu’s account, his initial payment of Nu 180,000 and the additional Nu 40,000 brought his total payment to Nu 220,000. After receiving Nu 80,000 in refunds, he claims that Nu 140,000 remains outstanding.

Other applicants report similar experiences

In a separate account, Chencho said a group of applicants had been promised employment opportunities in the US and instructed to pay Nu 240,000 each through a WhatsApp group. The applicants reportedly waited about a year but did not receive the promised opportunities or reliable documentation showing progress in their applications.

Chencho said they received repeated explanations for the delays, including illness, work commitments and other responsibilities. They were later reportedly informed that a man based in the US was handling the arrangements.

The applicants alleged that they had not been adequately informed about the identity and responsibilities of the person purportedly managing their applications. They said they expected documents such as employer details, job offers or contracts, application records and an explanation of how their payments had been used.

According to the group, they eventually recovered approximately 25%of the money paid, leaving the remainder outstanding. They stressed that accepting partial refunds did not mean they were satisfied or had abandoned their claims to the remaining amounts.

Karma Dechen, from Paro, also said she had paid more than Nu. 200,000 through a male friend in connection with the proposed migration arrangement.

Complainants seek investigation and accountability

Some complainants said they had approached the police and attempted to resolve the matter through the woman’s family. One account stated that the complainants had approached Paro police, although the outcome could not be independently verified.

The complainants are seeking a coordinated investigation into the allegations, transparency regarding the financial transactions and an explanation of what happened to the money collected.

For many, the alleged losses represent years of savings and hard work. They said the prospect of employment abroad had raised hopes of improving their livelihoods and supporting their families, making the prolonged uncertainty particularly distressing.

Their decision to speak publicly is also intended to warn others against paying substantial sums to individuals offering overseas employment or migration assistance without verifying the employer, the job offer, the application process and the legal basis for the arrangement.

While the allegations against the woman remain unverified, and responsibility established through a proper examination of financial records, communications, application documents and other evidence, the immediate concern for the complainants is recovering the outstanding money and obtaining answers after months or years of waiting for opportunities that, according to their accounts, never materialised.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu