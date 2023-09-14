Monotype schooling system implemented in Trongsa

In a bid to optimize infrastructure costs and elevate student learning outcomes, the monotype schooling system has been introduced in select Central schools within the Trongsa region. This innovative approach, which sees schools specializing in specific streams such as science, commerce, or arts, aims to bring a fresh dimension to education.

However, it grapples with its own set of challenges, including policy adjustments and teacher shortages.

One such institution embracing the monotype system is Tshangkha Central School, which dedicates itself to the commerce stream for classes XI and XII. The principal of Tshangkha Central School elucidated that this shift was motivated by the need to specialize schools while curtailing infrastructure expenses.

The benefits of monotype schooling are palpable, as it simplifies teacher deployments during transfers or new appointments in the dzongkhag.

Moreover, students can wholeheartedly immerse themselves in their chosen subjects, fostering a more profound understanding. In an effort to support students contemplating a switch between streams, the school maintains open lines of communication with other dzongkhag schools to facilitate seamless transitions, even though such issues have not materialized thus far.

From the perspective of convenience for students and parents, the principal emphasized that students are empowered to select their preferred streams, with unwavering school support.

Nonetheless, the system faces its own set of challenges, including a dearth of specialized teachers and the uncertainty surrounding future reforms.

Sherubling Central School, another proponent of the monotype system, offers the Science stream for classes XI and XII. The school’s principal extolled the system for enabling a concentrated focus on their chosen discipline, resulting in the delivery of quality education. He asserted that as long as there are an adequate number of teachers and sufficient infrastructure, the system functions effectively.

The principal of Sherubling Central School expressed satisfaction with the system, citing an increase in student interest and improved performance in science subjects. Remarkably, the school has not encountered any significant issues with students requesting a switch between streams.

However, he highlighted one of the system’s drawbacks, namely, its limitation in offering a well-rounded education. He stated, “Focusing solely on one stream resulted in a lack of exposure to other subjects, which I considered a significant shortcoming.”

Furthermore, he underscored potential economic and social challenges faced by the local community when students have to attend different schools to access a broader education.

In conclusion, the monotype schooling system in Trongsa Central schools presents both pros and cons. While it streamlines teaching in specialized streams and enhances focus, concerns persist about its impact on providing a holistic education to students and its implications for the local community.

Meanwhile, the Chief Dzongkhag Education Officer revealed plans to offer all streams in the school. However, he acknowledged that the low number of students in the district poses a significant challenge.

Notably, there are four higher schools in the Trongsa district, each specializing in one stream for classes XI and XII, following the same curriculum as other schools until class X. Sherubling Central School caters to science, Tshangkha Central School to commerce, and Samcholing Central School focuses on the arts stream, respectively. The pursuit of specialized education is reshaping the educational landscape in Trongsa, ushering in a new era of learning and adaptation.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu