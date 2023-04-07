Mongar NC candidates pledge for successful implementation of remaining 12th FYP and review policies

Mongar Dzongkhag nominated seven candidates including two women and five men to contest in the upcoming National Council (NC) election.



Jigme Tenzin, 58, from Shermuhoong gewog holds a bachelor degree in human resources and post graduate diploma in leadership communication. He served 22 years in the Ministry of Labour and Human Resources and 10 years in various overseas agencies.



The candidate pledged to review government policies including existing loan policy to support rural economic development. He also pledged to facilitate and recommend better opportunities for livelihood and employment, amongst others.



The incumbent NC member, Sonam Pelzom, 36, from Tsamang gewog holds a bachelor degree in Dzongkha and Geography. Before contesting for the NC elections in 2018, she served as a teacher for five years. The incumbent member pledged to safeguard the sanctity of the Constitution.



She pledged for a successful implementation of the remaining development plans in the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP) and 13th plan.



She also pledged to promote and protect women and child rights, promote good law initiatives, assist to harmonize the laws, ensure exhaustive public consultations to solve urgent problems and support the promotion of culture and national language, amongst others.



Tashi Penjor, 37, from Ngatshang gewog has a Master degree in Business Administration from Canberra, Australia. He had worked in corporations for more than 11 years and two years in the private sector.



He pledged to review government policies and motivate public servants to enhance service delivery, review government policies to increase the life insurance claim amount from Nu 30,000 to Nu 150,000, solve unemployment and promote entrepreneurship in the country, develop agriculture and livestock production, amongst others.



Dorji Wangmo, 46, from Gongdue gewog holds a Master degree in Management from the University of Canberra, Australia, and a Bachelor of English (Hons) from Sherubtse College. Before contesting for the NC election, she worked at Natural Resources Development Corporation Limited (NRDCL) for more than 21 years and resigned as a general manager with NRDCL.



With utmost dedication and sincerity, Dorji Wangmo pledged to serve and be of the services to the people by prioritizing legislations that augment peace, prosperity, and progress of nation and people, strengthen cultural and social fabric, ensure Mongar district gets the best from the 13th FYP, and revisit and readdress policies that are detrimental to people’s progress. Apart from this she pledged to open an office to stay connected with the people, for which she would bear the expenses.



Tshering Dorji, 36, from Chagsakhar gewog holds a bachelor degree in business management from Tamil Nadu, India. He was a businessman for almost 11 years and he has also contested as a People’s Democratic Party candidate in the 2013 National Assembly (NA) elections, and 2018 NC election. He also participated in the 2021 local government election.



He pledged to review laws and policies in accordance with the Constitution, bring inclusive youth and human development, to bring in efficient public service delivery through technology driven service delivery, foster a strong economy through skills and entrepreneurial development, and bring in economic revolution through enhanced connectivity, productivity, and market reliability, amongst others.



Tshering Wangchen, 43, contested in the 2013 and 2018 NC elections and now he is contesting for the third time in the NC election from Narang gewog.



He holds a bachelor degree in Dzongkha and has over 16 years of working experience in different organizations starting with teaching and in the private sector.



Tshering Wangchen pledged to assure public consultations and in-depth research, prioritize national interest to prevail over any other interest, and address key national issues through supporting the transformation process as soon as possible. He wants to ensure all legislative proposals and public policy adhere to the spirit and intent of the Constitution, amongst others.



Chimi Dorji, 56 from Kengkhar gewog has a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Canberra, Australia.



He had served for 32 years at the Department of Energy as an electrical engineer in various capacities under different renewable energy projects and programmes.



The candidate pledged to review public policy, initiate legislation, and resolve national issues, promote balanced socio-economic development and support entrepreneurship to achieve further self-reliance and independence.



He also pledged to be responsive to citizens’ needs, to help increase alimony to benefit children of separated parents, support hydropower development, and address issues related to the human-wildlife conflict, amongst others.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu