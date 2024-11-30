MoIT Developing SOP for Bailey Bridge Construction

In response to growing concerns over bridge collapses in the country, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) is developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the construction and launching of Bailey bridges. This initiative follows multiple bridge failures, which have disrupted transportation and raised public concerns about the safety of Bhutan’s infrastructure.

Thrimshing-Kangpar Member of Parliament (MP) Damchoe Tenzin raised the issue in Parliament through a written question, asking the MoIT about the measures being taken to prevent such incidents. In response, MoIT Minister Chandra Bdr. Gurung stated that the ministry, through the Department of Surface Transport, is working on a comprehensive SOP to standardize the construction process for Bailey bridges across the country.

“The SOP will provide a practical framework for the construction and launching of Bailey bridges, which can be easily adopted by procuring agencies,” said the minister. The SOP is expected to be finalized within the current financial year and distributed to local governments and relevant agencies for strict implementation.

The ministry is also prioritizing the training of engineers, military personnel, and local officials in bridge construction. So far, 278 individuals have received hands-on training in launching Bailey bridges through sessions conducted in the eastern, central, and western regions of the country.

To address overloading—a common cause of bridge failures—the ministry has installed signage along highways indicating the maximum load capacity of each bridge.

MP Damchoe Tenzin emphasized the significance of the Bailey bridge over the Ngara Amari (Pangzam) River, which serves as a vital connection for 10,803 residents in the Thrimshing and Kangpara gewogs. “In the event of a collapse, locals are forced to take a longer, alternate route, causing significant inconvenience,” the MP said.

The MP also noted that the Pangzam Bridge has been washed away twice in the past despite substantial government investments in its construction. A new bridge project at Pangzam, with a budget of Nu 9.7 million, was initiated in January 2024. However, it collapsed on November 10, 2024, just before completion.

The MP expressed concern over repeated bridge failures and questioned the ministry’s accountability for these incidents and their financial repercussions.

The minister clarified that most bridge collapses are caused by two main factors: trucks exceeding the designated weight limits and, in rare cases, insufficient expertise among engineers or contractors during construction. Regarding the Pangzam Bridge, the minister explained that since the collapse occurred during construction, the contractor is responsible for rebuilding the structure at their own cost, as per the contract agreement.

Bhutan has experienced several notable bridge collapses in recent years:

Kuri-Gongri Bridge (2023): The bridge collapsed twice under the weight of a loaded truck, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

Maokhola Bridge (2023): A Bailey bridge under construction in Chhudzom Gewog, Sarpang, collapsed on March 3, attributed to the use of old panels.

Wangchhu Bridge (2021): The 204-meter-long under-construction bridge connecting the Damchu-Haa and Chuzom-Haa roads in Paro district collapsed, leading to fatalities.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for improved oversight, adherence to regulations, and the implementation of standardized procedures.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu