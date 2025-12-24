MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications
Bhutan Likely to Experience Drier and Warmer Winter During DJF 2025/26
Audit Memos Will Not Automatically Penalize Gewogs Under PBG System: MoF
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications
A King’s Pledge: Guardian of His People, Architect of Bhutan’s Future
Trending Now
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications

MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications

In a move aimed at strengthening ease of doing business while maintaining regulatory oversight, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) has issued clarified guidelines on the business guest visa and permit application process for foreign experts, consultants, and business guests invited by industries operating in Bhutan.
The ministry said the revised clarification is intended to address recurring procedural gaps and ensure timely processing of applications, particularly as Bhutan’s private sector increasingly engages international expertise across priority sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, ICT, and green industries.
“With growing foreign collaboration in Bhutan’s industrial and service sectors, it is important to have a clear, predictable, and time-bound visa process that supports economic activity without compromising compliance,” a senior MoICE official said.
According to the ministry, industries inviting foreign business guests must submit a formal cover letter addressed to the Secretary, MoICE, along with a complete set of required documents for verification and approval.
Applicants are required to submit a completed business guest visa application form; an authorization letter from the inviting company or employer, or a valid contractual agreement; guest credentials, including a detailed curriculum vitae (CV); expert report or minutes of meeting from previous visits, if applicable; a completed visa or entry permit form signed by the guest; a copy of a valid passport, work permit, or voter card, valid for at least six months, and; a detailed day-wise programme or itinerary outlining the purpose and duration of the visit.
MoICE emphasized that the business license of the inviting entity must be valid at the time of application. The visa duration will be granted based on the actual stay requirement or a maximum of 14 days, whichever is shorter.
Applicants must also submit an undertaking with a legal stamp, signed by the Bhutanese applicant or an authorized representative, affirming responsibility for the guest’s activities and compliance with national regulations.
“The undertaking requirement ensures accountability and helps safeguard national interests while allowing legitimate business engagements to proceed smoothly,” an official from the Department of Industry noted.
Once a complete application is received, the ministry confirmed that verification will be completed within two working days, a measure welcomed by the private sector.
“Previously, delays in documentation or clarification caused uncertainty for project timelines. A two-day verification timeline provides much-needed predictability for businesses,” said a representative of the Association of Bhutanese Industries (ABI).
According to MoICE data, Bhutan processes several hundred business guest visa applications annually, with demand increasing steadily in recent years as industries expand foreign partnerships in areas such as hydropower services, construction supervision, ICT solutions, and specialized technical consultancy.
Industry stakeholders say the clarified process will help reduce procedural bottlenecks while maintaining compliance standards.
“Access to short-term foreign expertise is critical for technology transfer and capacity building. Clear guidelines benefit both regulators and industries,” an industry official said.
The ministry reiterated that the clarified guidelines are part of broader efforts to streamline approvals, enhance transparency, and support private sector growth, while ensuring that foreign engagements remain aligned with Bhutan’s laws and development priorities.

Tashi Namgyal
From Thimphu

 

Post Views: 245
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications
MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications