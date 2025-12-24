MoICE Clarifies Guidelines on Business Guest Visa and Permit Applications

In a move aimed at strengthening ease of doing business while maintaining regulatory oversight, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) has issued clarified guidelines on the business guest visa and permit application process for foreign experts, consultants, and business guests invited by industries operating in Bhutan.

The ministry said the revised clarification is intended to address recurring procedural gaps and ensure timely processing of applications, particularly as Bhutan’s private sector increasingly engages international expertise across priority sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, ICT, and green industries.

“With growing foreign collaboration in Bhutan’s industrial and service sectors, it is important to have a clear, predictable, and time-bound visa process that supports economic activity without compromising compliance,” a senior MoICE official said.

According to the ministry, industries inviting foreign business guests must submit a formal cover letter addressed to the Secretary, MoICE, along with a complete set of required documents for verification and approval.

Applicants are required to submit a completed business guest visa application form; an authorization letter from the inviting company or employer, or a valid contractual agreement; guest credentials, including a detailed curriculum vitae (CV); expert report or minutes of meeting from previous visits, if applicable; a completed visa or entry permit form signed by the guest; a copy of a valid passport, work permit, or voter card, valid for at least six months, and; a detailed day-wise programme or itinerary outlining the purpose and duration of the visit.

MoICE emphasized that the business license of the inviting entity must be valid at the time of application. The visa duration will be granted based on the actual stay requirement or a maximum of 14 days, whichever is shorter.

Applicants must also submit an undertaking with a legal stamp, signed by the Bhutanese applicant or an authorized representative, affirming responsibility for the guest’s activities and compliance with national regulations.

“The undertaking requirement ensures accountability and helps safeguard national interests while allowing legitimate business engagements to proceed smoothly,” an official from the Department of Industry noted.

Once a complete application is received, the ministry confirmed that verification will be completed within two working days, a measure welcomed by the private sector.

“Previously, delays in documentation or clarification caused uncertainty for project timelines. A two-day verification timeline provides much-needed predictability for businesses,” said a representative of the Association of Bhutanese Industries (ABI).

According to MoICE data, Bhutan processes several hundred business guest visa applications annually, with demand increasing steadily in recent years as industries expand foreign partnerships in areas such as hydropower services, construction supervision, ICT solutions, and specialized technical consultancy.

Industry stakeholders say the clarified process will help reduce procedural bottlenecks while maintaining compliance standards.

“Access to short-term foreign expertise is critical for technology transfer and capacity building. Clear guidelines benefit both regulators and industries,” an industry official said.

The ministry reiterated that the clarified guidelines are part of broader efforts to streamline approvals, enhance transparency, and support private sector growth, while ensuring that foreign engagements remain aligned with Bhutan’s laws and development priorities.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu