MoH Utilizes Over 41% of 13th FYP Budget

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has utilized just over 41 percent of its allocated budget under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), reflecting steady implementation progress alongside notable advancements in infrastructure, digital health systems, and preventive care.

Out of the total allocation of Nu 3,586.40 million, the sector has spent Nu 1,471.845 million, representing 41.04 percent financial utilization. For the current biennium (FY 2024–25 and 2025–26), budget utilization stands at 54.49 percent.

The health sector—comprising the Secretariat, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health, Royal Centre for Disease Control, National Clinical & Traditional Medicine Services, and Bhutan Food and Drug Authority—continues to strengthen nationwide healthcare delivery despite emerging fiscal constraints.

A major ongoing investment is the 80-bed Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases (RCID) Hospital at Gidakom. With an approved budget of Nu 2,022 million, the project has reached 86.06 percent physical progress, with Nu 1,739.527 million already disbursed. The hospital is expected to be completed by June 2026 and will significantly enhance Bhutan’s capacity to manage infectious disease outbreaks.

Similarly, the 65-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar is nearing completion, with 99 percent progress. Backed by an allocation of Nu 433.72 million, the project has almost fully utilized its budget and is also scheduled for completion by June 2026. An additional Nu 286.86 million worth of medical equipment has been procured to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in the eastern region.

To improve outreach services, the sector has received 10 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) through an Asian Development Bank-supported initiative, with 19 more expected by August 2026.

Significant strides have also been made in digital health reforms, including the nationwide rollout of the ICD-11 coding system. The Annual Household Health Surveillance (AHHS) programme has been implemented across all 20 districts, integrating non-communicable disease (NCD) screening with community-level awareness efforts.

Digital platforms such as the NCD Dashboard and the Bhutan Healthcare App are now supporting disease tracking and patient management across health facilities.

To date, more than 277,723 individuals have been screened for NCDs, while 68,386 patients have been enrolled in structured treatment programmes for hypertension and diabetes. These initiatives form part of a broader strategy to address the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases through early detection and continuous monitoring.

Under the Accelerating Maternal and Child Health Programme (AMCHP), launched in February 2025, 7,837 pregnant and lactating women have been enrolled under Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) support. Of these, 2,346 have already graduated from the programme. Additionally, micronutrient supplementation worth USD 30,000 has been provided through international support to improve maternal nutrition outcomes.

Bhutan has also maintained zero indigenous malaria transmission since November 2011. The country’s malaria elimination certification process by the World Health Organization is expected to be completed by December 2026 or earlier.

Meanwhile, the sector continues to strengthen surveillance systems for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, alongside intensified efforts in tobacco control and substance abuse prevention.

Under Health Sector Transformation 2.0, major institutional reforms have been introduced, including granting functional autonomy to JDWNRH, integrating leadership across major medical institutions, and restructuring hospital governance systems. A new body—the National Clinical & Traditional Medicine Services—has also been established to better integrate modern and traditional healthcare delivery.

However, a growing public health concern has emerged: lead exposure among children. Recent findings indicate that 75.9 percent of children aged 1–6 years have elevated blood lead levels (≥3.5 µg/dL), posing risks to their growth and cognitive development.

In response, the Ministry is developing a national programme focused on prevention, early detection, and multi-sectoral coordination.

Despite overall progress, the sector faces challenges due to declining support from external development partners amid shifting global aid priorities. The Ministry is therefore exploring alternative financing strategies, including increased domestic resource mobilization and more efficient allocation toward preventive and promotive health services.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu