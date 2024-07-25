MoH plans to reduce waiting time at JDWNRH

Brings relief and smiles back on patients seeking medication

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced plans to reduce the long waiting hours that patients face when seeking tokens at Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH). The ministry will work to reduce waiting hours for those seeking token to just 20 minutes.

The Minister of Health, Tandin Wangchuk shared this concern during the 13th Five Year Plan coordination meeting in Thimphu.

The minister emphasized that the patients queuing for so long currently are causing inconveniences to both patients and health service providers. The minister, while acknowledging that the problem should have been addressed earlier, said, “We have left it out and we must by any means have to reduce the time of patients seeking token. That is something which is achievable.”

To address the issue and to ensure tokens are distributed in an orderly manner, non-medical staffs will be involved in providing tokens when there are insufficient medical staffs. “The non-medical staffs can also provide tokens with the main aim to reduce congestion at the hospital.”

In addition, the minister also said that the increasing number of patients from various dzongkhag being referred to, or seeking direct treatment at JDWNRH is also contributing to congestion in the hospital.

The minister urged LG leaders to spread the information to the public that they can seek service from BHU or a district hospital if the disease is curable at the regional level or district level. The minister said, “The JDWNRH is mainly for those who require a specialist to treat the disease if it is not curable at a regional or district hospital.”

Meanwhile, patients who have experienced the long waiting hours expressed relief at the ministry’s plan.

Sangay Wangmo, 50 years old from Trashigang opined that despite waiting for long hours under the scorching sun, the token got exhausted by the time her turn came. “It was really frustrating,” she lamented.

Similarly, high blood pressure caught the worst of Deki Yangzom, who fainted while standing in queue in the prospect of securing a token to see a gynecologist.

However, it is good news for people like 62 year old Dophu-who has to visit the hospital on a regular basis-with the ministry planning to reduce the waiting time. “It will be convenient for the general public who visit the hospital. We won’t have to wait in queue and will also save expenses for those patients who came from other places,” he noted with a faint smile.

Khawjay, 79, who came all the way from Samdrup Jongkahr shared his views regarding the queue for token. He shared that it is convenient for senior citizens above 65 years old to get priority service. “If I have to wait in line to get a token, it will be very challenging as I am not able to resist back pain due to old age.”

Pema Chezom from Tsirang shared that the health ministry’s move to reduce waiting time for tokens is a good idea, saying that it will be convenient to know exactly when tokens are available. “We don’t have to wait for an hour, not knowing if there are any tokens left for the day,” she said. “It will be convenient for us to make an appointment for another day or afternoon if we get to know earlier about the availability of tokens.”

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu