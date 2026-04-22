MoF Reinforces GST as a Long-Term Reform, Not a Revenue Grab

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has reaffirmed that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is one of Bhutan’s most significant economic reforms in decades, which is designed not to squeeze more money out of the economy, but to modernize the country’s tax system, improve transparency, and lay the foundation for long-term national competitiveness.

Speaking during the 26th Meet-the-Press, Finance Minister Lekey Dorji delivered a clear message. He said that the GST is an efficiency reform, not a revenue-maximisation tool. He emphasized that, like all major tax overhauls globally, Bhutan’s GST will require time to stabilize and should not be judged based on short-term revenue fluctuations or early implementation challenges.

“GST is still in its infancy. Comparing current revenue trends to those under the previous tax regime would present a misleading picture,” the Minister said. International experience, he noted, consistently shows that major consumption tax reforms undergo a period of adjustment before compliance improves and revenue stabilizes.

According to the minister, more than 170 countries have implemented GST or VAT systems, precisely because the model is globally recognized as one of the most efficient, transparent and modern forms of taxation. Bhutan’s decision to adopt GST places the country among economies that prioritise clarity, consistency and a future-ready revenue framework.

But the Minister acknowledged that the transition has not been without pressure.

The shift to GST has been particularly demanding for small and micro-businesses that must adapt to new digital processes and financial record-keeping requirements. Many enterprises, especially those outside major urban areas, have expressed concerns about the additional administrative burden. Citizens, too, have voiced fears that GST may push up prices, adding to household financial stress.

“The concerns raised by businesses and the public are valid,” the Minister admitted. “We are working continuously to simplify procedures, enhance system usability and ease compliance, especially for small taxpayers who may not have the capacity to navigate complicated systems.”

MoF, along with the Department of Revenue and Customs, has been engaging business communities, chambers and sector associations to refine workflows and address implementation challenges that emerge on the ground. The Minister stressed that GST is not a rigid copy-paste model, but a system tailored to Bhutan’s unique economic terrain and development needs. As implementation progresses, he assured, the policy will continue to evolve based on national realities and stakeholder feedback.

Addressing concerns about inflation, he said that GST may be perceived as contributing to short-term price increases as markets adjust. However, he argued that the older tax regime contained multiple layers of hidden, cascading taxes, which ultimately kept prices artificially high and distorted the true cost of goods and services.

“GST is a cleaner, more transparent system. Once the economy adapts and compliance becomes smoother, inflationary effects are expected to stabilise,” he said. In the long run, the Minister argued, GST creates fairer taxation, reduces tax leakage, improves the investment environment, and supports a stronger private sector.

The idea of reversing GST, he stated firmly, is neither practical nor desirable. “Dismantling GST at this stage would set the country backward. Instead, our focus is on refining implementation, addressing real concerns and ensuring the reform benefits all Bhutanese—businesses and consumers alike.”

Although revenue generation is an important component of any national tax policy, the Minister stressed that revenue performance is not the primary yardstick for measuring GST’s success at this stage. The overarching objective, he said, is to build a tax ecosystem that underpins long-term economic resilience.

The reforms aim to strengthen transparency, encourage voluntary compliance and create a level playing field where businesses operate under clear and uniform rules. Over time, this clarity and predictability are expected to boost investment, enhance productivity and support stronger economic growth.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu