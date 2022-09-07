T-bank contributed around 54% of the inward remittances last year
ཆེ་མཐོ་ཁྲིམས་ཀྱི་འདུན་ལས་ དཔལ་འབྱོར་གྱིས་ རྒུད་འཐུས་དང་ འགན་འཁྲི་མཐུས་ཤོར་ མཐོ་གཏུགས་འབད་མི་དེ་ ཕྱིར་འབུད་གཏང་ཡོདཔ།
MoF and RCSC to change the current civil service pay and allowances system
Economic growth
Trending Now

MoF and RCSC to change the current civil service pay and allowances system

The proposal is to move towards payment based on a clean wage system that is budget neutral in the initial years and the near future introduce performance-based incentives that support a well-functioning Civil Service

The MoF and RCSC are jointly working on a proposal to replace the current Civil Service pay and allowances system with one that is based on the principles of a clean wage system.

According to the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), under a clean wage system, civil servants will get a pay package without hidden benefits.

However, the existing system of pay and allowances is complex, with more than 25 different types of allowances. These allowances are taxable, non-taxable, as well as discretionary in nature.

“This creates an administrative burden, compromises transparency and accountability of public expenditure; encourages corrupt practices; and increases the overhead cost of the Civil Service.”

Furthermore, the current pay’s narrow salary band does not provide the bandwidth to support a robust performance management system.

An official from RCSC shared that the proposal is to move towards payment based on a clean wage system that is budget neutral in the initial years and the near future introduce performance-based incentives that support a well-functioning Civil Service.

This reform initiative intends to ensure that civil servants who execute the most significant function of implementing development programs are paid equally for their work.

“The reform intends to increase the average remuneration, allowance, and benefits through savings as a result of right sizing and reorganizations,” the RCSC report states adding that this is still a work in progress and that the MoF is leading the workstream.

Business Bhutan learned that the clean wage system is a Singaporean model.

“We cannot say that what works in Singapore will work here,” an official said, citing that the only and most important aspect of this system is transparency.

He said that allowances received cannot be hidden and agreed with the RCSC that what exists now is complex, with more than 25 different types of allowances.

“There are also sitting fees that Board directors receive and in Bhutan, one person sometimes is a member of three or even more boards,” he said, adding all this will become transparent.

Similarly, a retired corporate employee said that with transparency, people will need to work more. “If I am a director of a department and everyone knows how much I take home a month, I will have to justify the perks I get. Further, people will question someone who does little work but takes home a large sum at the end of the month,” he said.

Meanwhile, a civil servant who did not want to be named said that performance-based incentives are not new.

“The talk was there for a long time and the new report of the commission does not spell out how the incentives will be given,” he said, adding there is ambiguity about who will assess one’s performance also.

“Will it be like APA or is something new on the cards,” he questioned while reiterating that performance-based incentives need to be implemented as soon as possible.

Further, he shared that the morale of an average civil servant is very low now. Instituting the performance-based incentive is one of the ways to lift their morale.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

Post Views: 6,597
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
September 2022
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top