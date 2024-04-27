MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula
Government secures Nu 135 billion for 13th FYP
The economic shield: How insurance can propel national prosperity
Takti Zam officially opened for traffic
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula
Trending Now
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula

MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula

The erstwhile Kelki Higher Secondary School in Yonphula, Trashigang, which is now in a desolate state, is set to undergo a transformation into a rehab school as decided by the government. The statement was made by the Minister for Education and Skills Development (MoESD) during the third-meet-the-press held on April 26.

The education minister, Yeezang D Thapa said that they have already commenced work on this project with implementation targeted for July this year. However, there are concerns about meeting this deadline due to the extensive renovation that needs to be carried out at the deserted school.

The minister said that every year, the ministry conducts an annual school health routine to identify any students with drug abuse issues. If students are found to be struggling with substance abuse, they will be referred to a Special Education Needs (SEN) school for rehabilitation.

The minister also said that this year, the annual health routine will not only include students above grade 9 but also students from grades seven and above. “The aim is to identify and support students facing substance abuse issues at an earlier stage.”

About the curriculum, the minister has announced that the curriculum for the SEN school will mirror that of a public school. The minister said, “This move aims to ensure that students undergoing rehabilitation can seamlessly reintegrate into their regular educational environment once they have completed the recovery process.”

Additionally, Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay also elaborated on the decision to transform Kelki School into a rehab center, highlighting the need to utilize the center effectively.

The PM said that the center was bought at a huge cost (Nu 160 million), and it is left without care. Therefore, it is necessary that the center is used for some purpose, any purpose, having invested so much.

Lyonchhoen said that the center could not start instantly as the infrastructures are damaged and needed to be repaired. However, the PM assured that efforts are being made to fast-track the repairs and ensure that the center becomes operational as soon as possible. “The primary focus is to avoid any delays that could disrupt the learning process of the students who require support and intervention,” Dasho Thsering Tobgay reiterated.

Meanwhile, in response to the increasing number of drug users, particularly among students, the National Drug Task Force (NDTF) has directed the MoESD to accelerate the establishment of the special school in Yonphula.

The forthcoming rehabilitation services at the SEN school are poised to provide much-needed assistance to students struggling with substance abuse and help them on their path to recovery and academic success.

It is reported that the government spent about Nu 538 million to address drug-related cases among students last year.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

Post Views: 97
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula
MoESD to establish SEN at Yonphula