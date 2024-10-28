MoESD gearing to meet needs of GMC

During the three-day Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) held at Pangbisa, Paro, beginning the 1st of October, 2024, several speakers and panelist spoke about the need to have Bhutanese with skills for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). For this, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is also aligning the educational curriculum with the evolving needs of GMC, with focus on embedding the principles outlined in the Royal Kasho on education reform and His Majesty The King’s National Day address of 2023.

During Meet the Press on Friday 25th October, 2024 MoESD minister, Yeezang De Thapa said that in order to achieve the needs of GMC, the ministry is aiming to integrate mindfulness and well-being practices through the education curriculum. “This integration is essential not only for fostering academic success but also for nurturing the emotional health of our students,” the minister said. “By incorporating lessons on emotional, self awareness, and compassion, we aim to create a culture of well-being in our classrooms. Professional development for educators will be a cornerstone of these initiatives, ensuring that teacher is equipped with the skills to effectively teach mindfulness and promote mental wellness,” she added.

The minister further added that considering the unique environment of GMC, “it is imperative that our curriculum emphasized sustainability and environment stewardship.” “This aligns perfectly with his Majesty’s vision for a sustainable future. We will implement project-based learning experiences that engage students in addressing local environmental challenges, such as urban gardening, waste management, and renewable energy initiatives. By immersing students in hands-on projects, we hope to instill a profound sense of responsibility toward our natural resources and community,” she said.

Apart from the above, civic responsibility and community engagement will also be fundamental to the approach MoESD would take. “By integrating civic education and community service into the curriculum, we will prepare students to actively participate in the development of GMC,” the minister underlined. She also highlighted that collaborating with the local government and urban planners will provide students with real-life case studies, enabling them to contribute innovative solutions to urban challenges while fostering a strong sense of belonging and civic duty.

According to the minister, in addition to these initiatives, preserving Bhutanese cultural heritage will be crucial as GMC evolves. “Our curriculum will celebrate traditional values while encouraging innovation, ensuring that our students are “locally rooted and globally competent’”, she added. This balance will foster a strong sense of identity and belonging, preparing them to thrive in a globalized world.

The ministry also plans to incorporate arts programs that promote mindfulness and creativity, ensuring that students appreciate their cultural roots even as they embrace modernity.

Another front is technological literacy, which the minister said will play a significant role in preparing students for the realities of a technologically advanced GMC. “We will introduce students to smart technologies, digital citizenship, and data management, equipping them with the skills necessary to navigate a digitally connected world responsibly. By exploring the intersection of technology and mindfulness, we can create a balanced educational experience that prepares students for the future.”

Underlining that the ministry understood the importance of interdisciplinary learning and leadership development, the approach will promote an interdisciplinary curriculum that integrates mindfulness, technology, and environmental studies, providing a well-rounded education. “Programs aimed at fostering leadership skills, self-reflection, and personal development will empower students to become responsible leaders in their communities, aligning with the broader vision of the Royal Kasho,” minister Thapa said.

The ministry is also seeking to establish global partnerships with institutions that focus on mindfulness education and sustainable urban development. The minister said that these collaborations will enrich the curriculum and facilitate teacher exchange programs, while also allowing Bhutanese educators to gain insights from international best practices and enhance the local educational framework.

“By focusing on these key areas, we aim to ensure that our curriculum not only meets the immediate needs of Gelephu Mindfulness City but also aligns with the broader goals of education reform in Bhutan. This comprehensive approach will cultivate well-rounded, responsible citizens who are equipped to contribute meaningfully to their local and global communities,” minister Thapa said.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu