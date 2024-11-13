Mitigating Climate Change through Laya School’s WASH

Laya, in Gasa Dzongkhag, is one of the highest settlement in Bhutan at 3,820 meters (12,533 feet) above sea level and faces significant threats from climate change that impact children’s ability to survive, grow, and thrive.

Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) play a crucial role in mitigating climate change at Laya Middle Secondary School (LMSS) and enhancing community resilience through efficient water management, sanitation solutions, and hygiene promotion. These efforts ensure reliable access to clean water and sanitation even during extreme weather events and include behavior change and awareness programs that educate communities about the links between water, sanitation, hygiene, and climate change.

With just over 100 students, Laya School faces unique challenges related to student cleanliness. Teachers are acutely aware of students’ vulnerabilities concerning climate resilience and prioritize WASH facilities and services.

While children in this remote location have some protection from waterborne diseases, maintaining sanitation and hygiene remains a challenge. For example, with changing weather patterns, the village has witnessed landslides and unexpected rainfall during the summer, damaging the water source.

Situated at a high altitude in northwestern Bhutan, Laya School faces more difficulties in maintaining WASH services compared to schools at lower elevations, as students must cope with the challenges posed by climate change.

During winter, freezing temperatures frequently block pipelines, and the cold discourages children from washing. In the summer, the pipes become blocked by frogs and other animals, leading to water shortages.

However, with assistance from the gewog administration and coordination with the school, cleaning campaigns for water sources are organized.

“It is very difficult for us to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation in our school because, at this high altitude, the water is very cold, and sometimes the water supply is cut off due to frozen taps, among other issues,” said Pema Lhaki, a teacher at the school.

Pema added that, recognizing the importance of WASH, the school management sends boarding students home during weekdays for laundry. The school also conducts monthly health talks led by the health coordinator on topics such as junk food and handwashing.

Pema stated that such WASH programs not only help mitigate the impacts of climate change but also help students and the community maintains proper hygiene and waste management.

“Compared to earlier times, hygiene and sanitation practices have improved significantly,” Pema said. “Now, we see our students looking neat and clean, and even waste is managed properly by the community.”

Dorji Choden, a 15-year-old ninth grader at LMSS said, “We don’t have much of an issue with the water supply at our school; however, challenges arise during the peak winter season when the water pipes freeze.”

Dorji also highlighted that younger students often struggle with hygiene, as those in grades PP to five attend as day scholars, while boarding is mandatory for grades six to ten.

“Our teachers always advise the lower-grade students to maintain hygiene, reminding them to wash their hands and legs before going to bed,” Dorji said.

Namgay Tshering, another student said, “Unlike in the past, we now have access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities at school, which has helped reduce waterborne diseases and infections.”

Namgay added that WASH programs teach students about hygiene, proper hand washing techniques, and the importance of sanitation.

Similarly, Kinley Wangay said, “We can also carry the lessons about hygiene and sanitation back to our families and communities, which helps not only us but also our communities.”

Pema Jamtsho, the Mangmi of Laya gewog said that the area does not face severe water shortages; however, during the peak winter season, pipes freeze.

Regarding the power supply, Pema Jamtsho said that power outages lasting a week can make it difficult for students and the community to maintain hygiene. Power outages usually occur due to weather conditions and low voltage in the gewog.

“The gewog administration is working to upgrade the power supply from single-phase to three-phase distribution to enhance hygiene and sanitation. Until this upgrade is completed, solar energy has been proposed as an alternative solution,” said the Mangmi.

The Mangmi added that hygiene and sanitation in the community have greatly improved, aided by awareness programs led by health workers.

The school has responded to sanitation needs by installing four geysers, which also help mitigate climate-related risks to WASH systems. Additionally, toilet facilities have been upgraded, and clean toilets are now standard in every household, along with proper water tanks.

“In the schools, we have well-maintained toilets and bathrooms, and it is now compulsory for households to maintain clean flush toilets in the community,” the Mangmi said.

He also highlighted that the Basic Health Unit (BHU) has been upgraded to a five-bedded hospital, benefiting the community by providing hygiene and sanitation awareness programs that show how WASH helps in building climate change resilience.

Meanwhile, recognizing the importance of WASH, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), in collaboration with Dratshang Lhentshog, has developed WASH Standards for Schools and Monastic Institutions.

The WASH standards cover five key components: water, toilets, hygiene, waste management, and WASH management, ensuring that every student, teacher, and practitioner has access to clean water, proper sanitation, and sound hygiene practices, regardless of their location or institution.

“These standards have been developed to establish a comprehensive framework that addresses the unique needs of schools and monastic institutions,” said Dasho Tshewang Chophel Dorji, Secretary of MoESD.

“They reflect our unwavering commitment to providing safe and hygienic environments that foster good health, learning, spiritual growth, and holistic development,” said Tshewang.

The story is supported by UNICEF Bhutan through JAB for the journalism reporting grant on climate change and children

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu