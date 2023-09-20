MISCELLANEOUS

- Grammar
Almost every aspect of grammar. But the most important ones(from examination point of view) are:
- Tenses
- Voices
- Direct and Indirect Speeches
When you refer to former questions, you will come to know what type of grammar questions are repeatedly asked.
- Vocabulary
Reading is the only way to improve this aspect.
Go through the above cited websites to do so.(Indiabix, McKensey).
- Comprehension
- Two different ways to handle comprehensions.
- If the passage is long, after every paragraph, write in your own words the meaning of the paragraphs.
- Questions asked are usually in a sequence – first question will be from first paragraph (99%).
- No room for you to include your views unless asked.
- Always paraphrase – never copy directly from the passage.
- Use “Voices,” “Tenses” and others in paraphrasing.
Buisness writing and others
IN ALL TYPES OF WRITING TRY TO HAVE AN INTRODUCTION, BODY AND CONCLUSION
- Business and formal writing
- Report writing
You are never there in a report. You are writing it.
Types of Report – Newspaper reports and others.
Use the Four Ws and the 1 H.
Structure
- Title – Short – Keep a line
- By/Author – Keep a line
- Place
- Date – not compulsary
- Body – Maintain introduction, body and conclusion
45th Desuung passing out day
By Karma Tashi
Mongaar, June 21 : On 19 June, 2021, the passing out parade for the 45th Desuung trainees was held at Gyelpoishing.
It was graced by His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. HRH congratulated the 2000 desuups and spoke about their roles in nation building. HRH also mentioned about significant challenges confronted by the country……………………………………………………………..
- Short essay writingTitle – Keep a lineIntroduction – Thesis StatementBodyConclusionContinuity and the use of connecting words like : however, further, additionally, moreover and others.
The joys of reading
There are different ways in which people spend their leisure time. One of the most common one is reading, which relaxes people, calms and teaches them, and in some cases functions like a sleeping pill. (You have given the thesis statement – just elaborate in the body)
- Note taking and Summary writing
- Shorthand, abbreviations, symbols, and your own ways
- Heading
- Sub-heading
- Points
- Subpoints
- Key – Mention the full forms of abbreviations, symbols and others used
- Use of Roman letters
- Summary – 25% of the original article
- Liberty to start from end or beginning
- Do not repeat
- Take away unnecessary points
- Precise and Concise
Example
Politics in Bhutan
- Politics defined
- Orgn defi”
- Ltin
- Frch
- Bhutanese politics
- History
- Guru’s and Zdrung
- Mdrn –cons. Dem.
- Ftr – diff
Key
Orgn- Origin
defi”-definition
Ltin – Latin
Frch-French
Mdrn –modern
cons. Dem.- Constitutional democracy
Ftr – Future
diff – different
- Summary Writing
Politics is derived from latin and french words and refer to the participation of people. Bhutanese politics date back to the times of Guru Padmasambhava and Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel. Today, Bhutan is a constitutional democratic country. In future, Bhutanese democracy will take a different shape.
- Preci Writing
Similar to summary writing; difference is only in order/sequence
Length – 1/3rd of the original article/essay
Write in past tense and third person
The third-person pronouns include he, him, his, himself, she, her, hers, herself, it, its, itself, they, them, their, theirs, and themselves
If sentences in the essay/write-up given are short, join them and summarize.
- Formal letter writing
- Structure
- Different types of letters – letters of inquiry, letters of order and others
- Your address – leave a line (No punctuations)
- Date-leave a line (No punctuations)
- Address of recepient-leave a line (No punctuations)
- Salutation – Use a comma (Leave a line)
- Subject – No punctuations (Leave a line)
- Body – Leave a line
- Complimentary close – Yours truly, (Leave enough space to sign)
- Signature
- Brief Address (Your designation as you don’t’s mention above and Telephone No and Email address)
Examples – Enquiry letters
Sherubtse College
Kanglung, Trashigang
Bhutan
21 July, 2021
Ms. Suresh Hardware
Shop No 9
Samdrup Jongkhar
Bhutan
Dear Mr. Suresh,
Sub: Enquiry on supply of plates
In Kuensel dated 19 June, 2021, we saw an advertisment from your reputed firm about the bulk sale of steel plates. In this connection, we would appreciate if the following details can be provided:
- Sizes available
- Rate per plate
- Discounts if any
- Mode of payment
As the college wants to procure the plates at the earliest possible, a quick response from your end would be valued.
Yours truly,
Mr. Karma Jigme
Procurement Officer
Sherubtse College
Order letter
Sherubtse College
Kanglung, Trashigang
Bhutan
21 August, 2021
Ms. Suresh Hardware
Shop No 9
Samdrup Jongkhar
Bhutan
Dear Mr. Suresh,
Sub: Order for plates
In response to the letter we received from you, we are pleased to inform you that the college has decided to procure 1,000 numbers of 5×6 steel plates from your firm.
However, due to the rules of procurement which you must be familiar with, we can make the payments two weeks after you deliver the goods. Further, the plates have to reach the college within two weeks.
An immediate reply from your side on the possibilities of the above cited conditions would be valued.
Yours truly,
Mr. Karma Jigme
Procurement Officer
Sherubtse College
- Formal Emails
- From: Name of person sending the mail- Keep a line
- To: Name of recipient – keep a line
- Cc: Carbon copy – keep a line
- Bcc: Blank carbon copy
- Subject: state it clearly and concisely – keep a line
- Salutation: Dear Sir/ Madam/ Dear Mr. Gupta – keep a line
- Body: contains main content of the mail
- Attachments: give a list of documents attached- keep a line
- Signature Line: Name and designation of sender. Include address and telephone contact numbers
Example
From: Mr. Karma Jigme
To: Mr. Suresh Chand
CC/Bcc: Mr. Dorji Wangchuk, Mr. Karma Tashi
Subject: Enquiry on plates’ supply
Dear Mr. Suresh,
In Kuensel dated 19 June, 2021, we saw an advertisment from your reputed firm about the bulk sale of steel plates. The College is interested to procure plates. Thus, we would appreciate if you could give us some extra details. The required details are attached for your kind perusal.
As the college wants to procure the plates at the earliest possible, a quick response from your end would be valued.
Yours truly,
Mr. Karma Jigme
Procurement Officer
Sherubtse College
Telephone No: 17879834
- Writing Circulars
- Circular No – Left
- Date – Right – Keep a line
- Title/Purpose ( underline)– Keep a line
- To whom is it addressed – Keep a line
- Body – Keep a line
- Who is issuing the circular
Circular No. XXI 7 December, 2021
Winter working timing changes
To all employees
This is to inform all concerned employees that the Ministry will no longer be following the winter working timing as in the past with effect from 31 December, 2021. A study by the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has found out that 90 percent of all civil servants stay in the office till 1700 hours even during winter. Thus, the RCSC has made it mandatory that all civil servants have to stay in the office till 1700 hours.
This is for strict compliance and administrative actions will be taken against those not following the above rules.
Karma Tempa
Administrative Officer
- Office MemosAddress – in the middle – Keep a lineMention the memo (Underline) – Keep a lineDate – Keep a lineToFromReference Number – Keep a lineSubject – Keep a lineBody
ABC Technopolis Ltd.
65, Nehru Nagar, New Delhi
Interoffice Memo
Date : 25 July, 2016
To : Office Manager
From : Mr. Ashok Reddy, Purchase Officer
Reference : 216/BM
Subject : Purchase of Office furniture
Body
Example
Anti Corruption Commission (ACC)
Kawajangsa, Thimphu
Bhutan
Intra-ministerial Memo
23 August, 2021
To: Secretaries, Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Education (MoE)
From: Chairperson, ACC
Reference: 2021/12
Subject: Non-compliance with ACC Act, 2008
This memo is to inform the Honourable Secretaries that an investigation by the ACC has revealed huge lapses in your ministries concerning procurement from third countries. As you are aware, as per Article 7, Section 9 of the ACC Act 2008, any government material procured from third countries should be routed through the Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi, India.
However, the ACC has found out that the MoH and MoE has not done this during this financial year. As per the ACC Act, the two ministries are required to submit a written explanation within 19 days after receiving this memo.
The ACC looks forward to cooperation from your end for transparency and accountability in governance.